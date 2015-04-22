Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Tuesday night was a special one for sports fans in the nation’s capital.

While the Washington Nationals hosted the St. Louis Cardinals, the Washington Wizards of the NBA were in a playoff game in Toronto while the Washington Capitals of the NHL were in a playoff game on Long Island.

The Capitals won in overtime on the road, 2-1, to even their series at two games each. And the Wizards beat the Raptors, 117-106, to take a 2-0 lead in that NBA series. The results of both games were shown on the big scoreboard at Nationals Park as Washington hosted the St. Louis Cardinals in the first of a three-game series.

The Nationals added to the drama as they went extra innings. And third baseman Yunel Escobar, who had missed the previous two games with a groin injury, hit a walk-off homer with two outs in the 10th to give Washington a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Washington was winning 1-0 going into the ninth but closer Drew Storen gave up the tying run as left fielder Matt Holliday had his fourth hit of the game to drive in a run.

It was similar to the 2012 NLDS against the Cardinals when Storen could not close out Game 5 at home as the Cardinals came back from a 6-0 deficit to win.

“It turned out our way tonight,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

The second-year manager was not worried about Storen.

Williams said if the Nationals are in the same situation on Wednesday it will be Storen that gets the ball again.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 2.77 ERA) at Washington (RHP Doug Fister, 1-0, 0.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez started on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He was the starter in Game 5 of the NLDS in 2012 when the Nationals lost a 6-0 lead in the game and lost the series. Gonzalez allowed eight hits and four walks in six innings but managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless as the Nationals won, 2-1, in 10 innings. “Not as sharp as he would like to be,” manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Doug Fister will start on Wednesday against the Cardinals. He will oppose John Lackey, and each pitcher got a win in the 2013 ALCS -- Fister for the Detroit Tigers and Lackey for the Boston Red Sox.

--SS Ian Desmond had eight hits in his previous three games before Tuesday. He had one hit Tuesday and scored the first run in a 2-1 win in 10 innings. He is hitting .304 and has not made an error in the past two games. He has eight errors this season.

--INF Danny Espinosa has been a solid player for the Nationals the first two weeks of the season. A former starter at second base, Espinosa filled in at third base when Yunel Escobar was out of the lineup with a groin injury. Then on Tuesday he was in the starting lineup at second as Escobar returned to play third. “He has done everything asked of him,” said manager Matt Williams. Espinosa has reached base in seven of his eight games this year with five hits and six walks.

--INF Yunel Escobar hit a solo homer with two outs in the 10th to give Washington a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Tuesday. It was his third career walk-off homer and first since 2011. “I was trying to be aggressive,” Escobar said through a translator. “I feel comfortable at the plate.” Escobar was acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s in January for All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard. The Nationals got Escobar in hopes that he would play second base. But with the injury to third baseman Anthony Rendon, Escobar has been playing mostly third while Danny Espinosa and Dan Uggla have held down second base. “He understands the game, he understands situations,” said Matt Williams, the Washington manager. “He came out of (the game) healthy.” Escobar is hitting .277 with two homers this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor) had successful surgery April 19. He was placed on the disabled list April 15. “It is an extended rehab. He is on the road to recovery,” said manager Matt Williams on Tuesday. Stammen plans to spend time with the team at home games and hopes to help out as a quasi-coach. “He’s a pro. He understands all of that,” Williams said.

--INF Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain) played three innings on Tuesday in an extending spring training game in Florida. He is slated to play five innings Wednesday, according to manager Matt Williams, then get a day of Thursday. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment Friday, according to Williams. “There is no pain anymore. The pain has subsided,” Williams said. He went on the disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to be aggressive. I feel comfortable at the plate.” -- INF Yunel Escobar, who hit a solo homer with two outs in the 10th to give Washington a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. An examination April 16 found that he has a torn flexor and he had successful surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12. He did hitting drills, threw and took groundballs on April 17 in Florida and played three innings April 21 in an extending spring training game.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He has been seeing a physical therapist every day and has been with the team in Washington, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Felipe Rivero

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson