Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Aaron Barrett grew up in Evansville, Ind., so the closest major league team was the St. Louis Cardinals.

He made the drive of about two hours with his family several times to see the Cardinals play in St. Louis.

“We made the trip almost every summer,” the Washington Nationals reliever said. “I grew up a Cardinals fan but no longer.”

So it was special on Tuesday night when Barrett was credited with the win as he pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning against St. Louis. The Nationals won 2-1 as Yunel Escobar hit a two-out, walk-off homer in the last of the 10th.

It was the first time Barrett ever faced the Cardinals. He was with Washington last year in St. Louis but did not pitch in the series.

“It was neat to pitch against the Cardinals,” Barrett said. “It was a huge win for the team. Anytime you walk-off it is exciting experience. It was a great win. You know they have a lot of tradition. Any time you can beat them it is a plus.”

Since the end of last season, the Nationals bullpen has lost former closer Rafael Soriano (not re-signed), Ross Detwiler (traded to Texas), Tyler Clippard (traded to Oakland), Jerry Blevins (traded to the New York Mets) and Craig Stammen, who went on the disabled list April 15 with right forearm stiffness.

“You just go out there and try to get guys out,” Barrett said. “When our name is called our job is to get guys out. We don’t worry about roles too much.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-0, 1.35 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-1, 0.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer will make his fourth start of the year and third at home Thursday. He will face the Cardinals in the series finale. The St. Louis native has faced his hometown team twice in his career. The last was in 2009 when he pitched for Arizona.

--RHP Doug Fister made the start on Wednesday against the Cardinals. He gave up a homer in the first to Matt Carpenter to lead off the game and a two-run shot to Kolten Wong in the third as he fell behind, 3-0. He gave up seven hits and five runs (four earned) but did not figure in the decision. “I just got beat,” he said.

--3B Yunel Escobar had a three-run double on Wednesday in the third inning, one night after his walk-off homer beat the Cardinals. Washington trailed, 5-0, on Wednesday before tying the game. “I‘m proud of the guys for fighting. It’s one of those days where you could just easily fold the tent and say it’s not our day, but they came back and made a game of it. We had a chance,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

--SS Ian Desmond had eight hits in the previous three games before Wednesday. He was 1-for-4 Wednesday and is now hitting .300 and for the third game in a row he did not make an error. Desmond has eight errors this year. Desmond has gotten a hit in eight games in a row and is hitting .441 (15 for 34) in that stretch.

--RF Bryce Harper has had a strong month. He leads the Nationals with four homers and he has 14 walks, which leads the majors. He was 0-for-2 with two walks and run in a 7-5 loss Wednesday to the St. Louis Cardinals.

--LHP Felipe Rivero was placed on the disabled list with a gastrointestinaI bleed on Wednesday. LHP Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him. Rivero gave up three hits and one run in one inning in his major league debut on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

--LHP Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday for his first big league assignment. He is 14-5 with an 2.32 since he became a reliever in 2013. Grace was 5-1 with an ERA of 1.17 in 50 games split between Double-A Harrisburg and Syracuse last season. He took part in the 2014 Arizona Fall League. Grace was drafted in the eighth round in 2010 out of UCLA by the Nationals. Grace made his big league debut on Wednesday and retired three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was traded on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. The reliever was 0-0 with an ERA of 3.38 in 25 games over three years with the Nationals from 2013-15, including 0-0 with an ERA of 6.00 in five games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m proud of the guys for fighting. It’s one of those days where you could just easily fold the tent and say it’s not our day, but they came back and made a game of it. We had a chance.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, after a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12. He did hitting drills, threw and took groundballs on April 17 in Florida and played three innings April 21 in an extending spring training game. He is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment on April 24 for Double-A Harrisburg after taking part in an extending spring training game April 22.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He has been seeing a physical therapist every day and has been with the team in Washington, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson