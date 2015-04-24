Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon was in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse Thursday, working out with the team one day before beginning a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg as he continues to recover from a left knee sprain that has caused him to miss the first 16 games of the season.

Nationals manager Matt Williams said that Rendon will spend a few days in Double-A, with the plan to extend his workload in each appearance.

“He’s got to get in baseball shape,” Williams said. “The fact that he feels good is an important step for him. At least five (innings), depending on at-bats, stress level, running the bases, all those things.”

Rendon, who won a Silver Slugger in 2014 after hitting .287 with 21 home runs and 83 RBIs, went through his normal hitting routine in the cages, fielded ground balls and then took part in batting practice with the club before heading out on assignment.

“He looks good and more importantly, he feels good,” Williams said. “There are no issues. He’s ready to go.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann 1-2, 6.14 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos 0-3, 10.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann is looking to bounce back from two so-so starts, including his last one against the Phillies, where he walked four batters. Zimmermann did not walk that many hitters in any of his 32 starts last season. In 17 career starts, Zimmermann is 7-3 against the Marlins, including a no-hitter in his last outing against the Fish on the last day of the 2014 season.

--RHP Tanner Roark pitched one inning Thursday, which may be the former starter’s role going forward in the absence of late-inning reliever Craig Stammen, who is out for the season with a torn right flexor tendon. “We want to make sure we can ease him into that if we can,” manager Matt Williams said.

--OF Denard Span knocked in his first RBI of the season with a fifth-inning single that tied the score Thursday. Span is playing in just his fourth game of the season after missing time with a core injury.

--3B Yunel Escobar extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a second-inning single Thursday. During the run, Escobar is hitting .294 (15-for-51) with two homers, five RBIs and six runs scored.

--SS Ian Desmond extended his hitting streak and Washington’s longest hit tear of the season to nine games with an eighth inning double. Over the streak, Desmond is hitting .421 with four doubles and eight runs scored.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was noticeably limping while running the basis and said that he is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. “This morning obviously it was a little bit worse,” he said. “I wasn’t moving around that well. I feel fine at the plate, it’s just obviously running the bass today wasn’t that great. We’ll just treat and try and keep it under control.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t been here that whole time, so I don’t know. What I can say to that question is when we have guys at first and third, we have to get them in. We can’t kick the ball.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams on his team’s struggles vs. St. Louis after a loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12. He did hitting drills, threw and took groundballs on April 17 in Florida and played three innings April 21 in an extending spring training game. He is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment on April 24 for Double-A Harrisburg after taking part in an extending spring training game April 22.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He has been seeing a physical therapist every day and has been with the team in Washington, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson