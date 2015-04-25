Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals, picked by many as the National League’s World Series favorite, lost again Friday -- this time 3-2 to the Miami Marlins -- and have fallen several games behind the red-hot New York Mets in the NL East.

It’s very early, but Nationals manager Matt Williams isn’t dismissing the Mets as flukes.

“Oh no, they are a good club,” Williams said when asked if he considered the Mets a surprise team. “Over their whole season, they have played the game the right way. Their pitching has been good. They’ve had injuries and some guys who aren’t with them, and they’ve dealt with that very well.”

Williams would like to see the same resilient behavior from the Nationals, who have starting third baseman Anthony Rendon (knee sprain) among six players on the disabled list.

The other five injured players, however, are not nearly as vital to the team or -- frankly -- as talented as Rendon, who has just begun his rehab assignment.

“He looked good (Thursday),” Williams said. “He took grounders all over the place and ran with no issues. The question for him is getting him back to baseball shape. The last thing we want to do is rush him back too early.”

Besides Rendon, the most important banged-up Nationals players are first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

Zimmerman started on Friday night against the Marlins -- not that he was 100 percent.

“I don’t know if he feels good,” Williams said. “But he feels better than he did yesterday. We are not looking at a major issue. It’s a nagging thing, and we have to make sure every day that he’s OK.”

Scherzer, who got hurt while batting, has a swollen thumb on his pitching hand. But he is expected to make his next start as scheduled.

“All indications are that he should be alright,” Williams said. ... “Needless to say, he won’t be hitting in between starts.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-1, 4.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 1-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start at the Marlins on Tuesday. Strasburg has struggled so far this season with a 4.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. He allowed 24 hits in 18, which is surprising given his overpowering-type stuff.

--RHP Max Scherzer said he will not miss a start despite jamming his right thumb while batting. Manager Matt Williams said Scherzer’s thumb is “a bit swollen” but the team is hopeful he will not miss any time. Scherzer is off to a 1-2 start, but it is misleading. He has a 1.26 ERA and has struck out 9.10 batters per nine innings. His WHIP is excellent at 0.84.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was in the starting lineup despite suffering from a bone bruise on his left heel. He hit a double but went just one for four and is hitting .227 on the season. The Nationals are expecting more Zimmerman, especially in a key spot in the lineup, right behind Bryce Harper.

--RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk on Friday against the Marlins. For the season, he is hitting .286 with a .438 on-base percentage. Nationals Manager Matt Williams said he sees no reason why Harper can’t continue to do what he is doing. “We have always known he has the ability to be a high on-base guy while at the same time being a power guy and a run-producer,” Williams said. “It’s a pretty good package.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball was up to (SS Adeiny) Hechavarria. (RHP) Tanner (Roark‘s) first inning was good, but he gave up that double, and that run came around to score.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after a loss to Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12. He did hitting drills, threw and took groundballs on April 17 in Florida and played three innings April 21 in an extending spring training game. He began a minor league rehab assignment on April 24 for Double-A Harrisburg after taking part in an extending spring training game April 22.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He has been seeing a physical therapist every day and has been with the team in Washington, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Ian Desmond

3B Danny Espinosa

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson