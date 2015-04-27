Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals -- the supposed World Series favorites according to several preseason publications and oddsmakers -- are off to a bad start.

The Nationals (7-12) are tied for last place with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, and they trail the red-hot New York Mets by several games.

Nobody else in the division is above .500 aside from New York (14-5), so perhaps if the Mets are merely a mirage, the Nationals will be OK.

However, Washington fans have to be concerned on several fronts, including the fact that the Miami Marlins, who just swept the Nationals, are riding a five-game winning streak. The Marlins have legitimate talent and cannot be so easily dismissed.

The Mets, too, have the type of frontline starting pitching to suggest that they will stick around for a while.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are not playing up to their potential, especially defensively. They botched a rundown play that cost them a game at Miami on Sunday, and shortstop Ian Desmond’s miscues in the field cost them in other games.

The Nationals’ bats went silent, too, scoring a combined four runs in the past four games.

And the starting pitching, thought to be elite, sprung up some leaks with the latest news on that front being that ace Max Scherzer may miss his start Tuesday due to a thumb injury.

Power-hitting third baseman Anthony Rendon should be back soon from the disabled list. Several Nationals players, including pitcher Gio Gonzalez to left fielder Jayson Werth, noted his absence during the weekend.

However, the Nationals cannot wait for Rendon to return to start playing better, and they cannot expect his presence to immediately make everything right.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-12

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 1-0, 2.37 ERA) at Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, who starts Monday against Atlanta, is coming off an excellent season in which he went 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA. He doesn’t throw harder than 91 mph, but he has good sink on his fastball, changes the shape of his slider and changeup and also keeps hitters off base with a curve.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez, a former 20-game winner and a native of Miami Dade County, took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday. He struck out eight but allowed 10 hits and six runs in just five innings. The loss snapped Gonzalez’s five-game win streak against his hometown team.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman is second in career home runs by a player on a Washington team. The leader is Frank Howard -- who played for the Senators from 1965 to 1971 -- with 237. Zimmerman, who has been with Washington since 2005, has 186. Zimmerman’s strength is that he goes with the pitch and generates power to all field with exceptional bat speed.

--RF Bryce Harper hit a career-low 13 homers last season. He had 20 and 22 in his other two seasons. Harper is off to a better start this season with five homers, including the one he hit Sunday. His homer rate last year was one for every 7.7 games. This year, he has one homer per every 3.8 games. At this rate, Harper would hit 38 homers if he played in about 150 of the 162 games. So far, though, in three full seasons, Harper’s career high is 139 games. He missed a combined total of 129 games the past three years, so job one for Harper is staying healthy.

--SS Ian Desmond entered this season leading major league shortstops with 69 homers and 244 RBIs since 2012, and only Troy Tulowitzki of Colorado could match his slugging percentage among current shortstops. Still, Desmond strikes out a lot -- 183 last season and 441 over three years. And he makes errors in bunches -- he made 24 last season, second most in his seven-year career. This season, he already has eight errors, and his .905 fielding percentage would be a career low by far.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What affected me was falling behind the hitters, up in the plate, wasn’t attacking the strike zone as much.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, the losing pitcher Sunday as the Nationals fell 6-2 to the Marlins.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24, and he might be able to return in late April.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Ian Desmond

3B Danny Espinosa

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson