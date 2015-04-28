Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams said there is sense of worry in the clubhouse about the team’s poor offensive start.

The Nationals rank next-to-last in the major leagues with a .215 batting average and have struck out 166 times, behind only the Miami Marlins for the most in the National League.

“For me, I have to be patient,” Williams said.

He pointed to first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who is batting .205 with two homers, and left fielder Jayson Werth, who is hitting .156 with no home runs. Zimmerman was 1-for-5 on Monday and left four runners on base during Washington’s 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Werth was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and left two runners on base.

“You have to understand that Jayson is still in spring-training mode (after shoulder surgery in January),” Williams said. “And Zim missed most of last year and is still trying to find his rhythm.”

The Nationals also are hurt by the loss of sparkplug Anthony Rendon, the third baseman who is rehabbing a sprained left knee in Double-A.

“They’ll find it. It will come,” Williams said. “It will, and when it does, we’ll roll. It’s all about weathering that storm.”

In the meantime, a sixth consecutive loss Monday left last-place Washington with a 7-13 record and a eight-game deficit behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-13

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Nationals (RHP A.J. Cole, major league debut) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-1, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 1.26 ERA) will miss his scheduled start Tuesday because of a right thumb injury he sustained while hitting in his last start. Scherzer played catch Sunday and said the thumb was still sore. Scherzer could return to the rotation at some point later in the week. He has gone 16 innings without issuing a walk, the last coming April 12 at Philadelphia.

--RHP A.J. Cole will make his major league debut Tuesday as a fill-in for RHP Max Scherzer. Cole was re-acquired by the Nationals from the A’s in the three-team deal that sent INF/OF Michael Morse to Seattle in January 2014. In three starts for Triple-A Syracuse this year, Cole is 0-0 with a 2.40 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts and one walk in 15 innings.

--RHP Doug Fister lost to Atlanta for the first time in his career. Fister (1-1) entered the game with a career 1.23 ERA against the Braves, but he allowed five runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Fister allowed five runs in a second consecutive start, the fifth time in his career that occurred.

--3B Yunel Escobar’s streak of reaching base in 16 consecutive games ended when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Escobar had to leave the game in the fifth inning after he was spiked on the left hand on a play at third base. Manager Matt Williams said no stitches were required but said Escobar was “cut up pretty bad.” During the streak, Escobar went 19-for-64 (.297) with three doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, seven walks and six runs. His career-best streak is 25 games.

--2B Dan Uggla entered the game when Yunel Escobar was injured and was heartily booed by the Atlanta fans. Uggla played three-plus seasons in Atlanta before he was released a year ago. After striking out in his first at-bat, Uggla tripled and scored in his second plate appearance. Uggla has five hits this year, three of them going for extra bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball was up in the zone a little for him. His pitches were elevated tonight.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on RHP Doug Fister, the losing pitcher as the Nationals fell 8-4 to the Braves on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yunel Escobar (cut on left hand) left the April 27 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Max Scherzer (sore right thumb) will miss his scheduled April 28 start. He expects to be ready for his next turn in the rotation.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24, and he might be able to return in late April.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP A.J. Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson