Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals, in need of an offensive spark, got one from an unlikely source Tuesday night. Much-maligned second baseman Dan Uggla provided the key hits that helped the club break its six-game losing streak.

Uggla was pressed into service when infielder Yunel Escobar was injured Monday and unavailable Tuesday. Uggla entered the game with a .135 average, but he wound up being the difference in Washington’s 13-12, come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves.

Uggla went 3-for-5 with a two-run triple and the game-winning three-run homer against his former team. He scored two runs and improved his batting average 55 points.

“It’s never easy for anybody to be in that situation,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has some confidence he can come through in that situation. To have some gratification for coming through in that situation was important.”

Williams said Uggla already made his presence known in the clubhouse. The veteran infielder earned the reputation as a good teammate and someone who is willing to work hard.

“He’s got loads of experience, albeit not with us,” Williams said. “He’s been one of the premier second basemen in the game. He’s got something to back it up with.”

The Nationals were struggling to score runs. Washington entered the game hitting just .215 as a team. Due in large part to Uggla’s efforts, the Nationals put up a season-high 13 runs.

“It’s important for us to stay where we’re at and be aggressive and be us,” Williams said. “(Tuesday) was an example.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-2, 5.23 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex wood, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-2, 5.23 ERA) posted quality starts in his last two games but did not get a win. Zimmermann, who starts Wednesday at Atlanta, was 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts against the Braves last season, striking out 22 in 18 innings. In 10 career games vs. Atlanta, Zimmermann is 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 58 1/3 innings.

--RHP A.J. Cole lasted only two innings in his major league debut and allowed nine runs, four earned, on nine hits and one intentional walk. He struck out one. Cole, considered Washington’s top pitching prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as a replacement for RHP Matt Scherzer, who missed his start because of a sore right thumb. Cole also committed an error with two outs that allowed two runs to score.

--RHP Max Scherzer was able to throw off the mound Tuesday and throw all his pitches. Scherzer was scratched from his start against the Braves due to a right thumb injury he sustained last weekend against St. Louis. The date for his next start has not been determined.

--RHP Rafael Martin was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse prior to Tuesday’s game to make room for RHP A.J. Cole. Martin struck out five in two innings against Boston in his first appearance, but he allowed a run in each of his last three games. Martin (0-0, 9.00) fanned 11 in five innings.

--CF Denard Span went 5-for-6, scored four runs and hit his first homer of the season Tuesday. The 11 total bases were a career high. It was the fourth five-hit game of Span’s career. Since entering the league in 2008, Span’s 22 games with at least four hits ranks as the second most in the majors. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera is the leader.

--2B Dan Uggla hit his first home run since April 14, 2014, a three-run shot that proved to be the game-winner against Atlanta. Uggla also had a triple for the second straight game, the second time in his career he had back-to-back games with a three-bagger. He finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs, and he raised his average from .135 to .190.

--OF Reed Johnson pulled a foot muscle while running out a pinch-hit double Tuesday. Johnson had to be removed from the game for a pinch runner. He will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff prior to Wednesday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A nice win for the fellas. To come back like that offensively is important for us.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals erased 9-1 and 10-2 deficits to beat the Braves 13-12 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yunel Escobar (cut on left hand) left the April 27 game, and he didn’t play April 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Max Scherzer (sore right thumb) missed his scheduled April 28 start, but he threw all his pitches off a mound that day. He expects to be ready for his next turn in the rotation, though a date wasn’t determined.

--OF Reed Johnson (pulled muscle in foot) left the April 28 game. He will be evaluated by the team doctors April 29, and he might land on the disabled list.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24, and he might be able to return in late April.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP A.J. Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson