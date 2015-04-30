Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals offense got well during its three-game series in Atlanta.

The Nationals scored double-digit runs in winning the final two games of the series and scored 30 in the three games. Washington had scored only 10 runs in its previous five games.

The Nationals leave Turner Field much more confident on offense. They entered the series as the second-worst offensive team in the National League.

“It’s a big part of it,” Williams said. “This game is a lot mental. If you’re not swinging it good and don’t feel good at the plate you tend to press a little and get outside yourself and try to do things you’re not necessarily capable of doing. It plays a big role for any team.”

Washington scored 13 runs in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history. The Nationals outscored Atlanta 25-7 over the final 16 innings of the series.

One of the resurgent bats belonged to infielder Danny Espinosa, who was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs on Wednesday. He was part the bottom of the order, which saw the last four hitters combine to go 9-for-16 with eight RBIs in the series finale.

Washington entered the series hitting .218 and leave Atlanta with a .232 team batting average.

“I think we had good at-bats,” Williams said. “You keep providing yourself the opportunity and you can do things like that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-2, 4.88 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 2-2, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.88 ERA) will try to bounce back from an ineffective start against the Marlins that saw him allow four runs in six innings. In seven career starts against New York, Strasburg is 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings against the Mets. He lost to New York on April 9 when he allowed six runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (2-2) pitched seven innings Wednesday, his longest stint of the year, and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and one walk. He had a season-high seven strikeouts. Zimmerman also had a bases-loaded single to drive in three runs and put the Nationals ahead to stay.

--3B Danny Espinosa was 4-for-5 on Wednesday with two runs and two RBIs. He had seven hits in the series and raised his average to .277. “He just continues to be easy at the plate. He’s getting good pitches to hit and he’s hitting them. Good sign,” said manager Matt Williams.

--RF Bryce Harper had two hits and scored three runs on Wednesday. He’s reached in a career high-tying 15 consecutive games. It is Harper’s third 15-game streak and first since 2013.

--LHP Sammy Solis was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg for his first trip to the major leagues. Solis is the fifth rookie to debut for the Nationals this month. Solis was 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three games after spending 10 days in extended spring training. Solis was a second-round pick in the 2010 draft and ranked as the team’s No. 15 prospect by Baseball America. He is 12-5 with a 3.30 ERA in the minor leagues.

--OF Michael Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will make his second stint with the Nationals. He was on the Opening Day roster and hit .271 with a .314 on-base percentage in 12 games while Denard Span was completing his rehab. Taylor is ranked as the team’s No. 2 prospect by Baseball America.

--OF Reed Johnson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left calf strain. Johnson suffered the injury after a pinch-hit double on Tuesday. The veteran had appeared in 12 games, going 4-for-18. He was 1-for-7 as a pinch hitter. He made the roster after signing a minor league contract in March.

--RHP A.J. Cole was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after making a start on Tuesday. Cole was a fill-in for RHP Max Scherzer, who missed his scheduled start with a right thumb injury. Cole allowed nine runs, four earned, in two innings in his major league debut, but did not figure in the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The good thing is he can feel it when he goes out there. Tonight, he had a better feel for the curveball and was able to use it against their left-hand hitters.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on RHP Jordan Zimmermann after a win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yunel Escobar (cut on left hand) left the April 27 game, and he didn’t play April 28-29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Max Scherzer (sore right thumb) missed his scheduled April 28 start, but he threw all his pitches off a mound that day. He expects to be ready for his next turn in the rotation, though a date wasn’t determined.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the disabled list April 29.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor