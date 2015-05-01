Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams said Thursday afternoon that the 26-run explosion his team enjoyed in rousing comeback wins over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and Wednesday was an aberration.

But how about 34 runs in three days?

The Nationals continued their offensive surge Thursday night, when they overcame another early deficit to rout the New York Mets 8-2 at Citi Field.

Washington, which stormed back from a pair of eight-run deficits to beat the Braves 13-12 Tuesday before coming back from two two-run holes in a 13-4 win Wednesday, scored one fewer run in the past three games than it did in the 11 games between April 16 and April 27, a stretch that ended with a six-game losing streak.

So while averaging more than 11 runs a game might not be sustainable, it is certainly providing a boost to the Nationals’ collective psyche.

”What we take from it is the fact that we have capability and guys are starting to feel a little bit better at the plate,“ Williams said Thursday afternoon. ”It doesn’t mean we’re going to score that many every day. But what it does mean is that if we do find ourselves behind in a game, we can come back.

“Those two games (against Atlanta) are a little bit of an aberration, if you will. But the fact that we were able to do it gives us a little bit of confidence, for sure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-13

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 1-2, 1.26 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 4-0, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer will return to the rotation Friday night when he takes the mound in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Scherzer’s start was pushed back three days after he jammed his right thumb while batting against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 23. He took the loss in that start despite giving up just two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings. Scherzer is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Mets. He lost the last time he opposed the Mets on April 6, when he allowed three unearned runs over 7 2/3 innings as the Nationals absorbed a 3-1 Opening Day defeat.

--CF Denard Span left with general soreness in the sixth inning of the Nationals’ 8-2 win over the Mets on Thursday night. Manager Matt Williams said the wear and tear of playing in 10 of the Nationals’ last 11 games likely caught up to Span, who missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from offseason core muscle surgery. Williams said Span likely would sit out Friday’s game against the Mets. Span is hitting .302 with two homers and seven RBIs.

--3B Yunel Escobar returned to the lineup Thursday, and he went 3-for-5 with three runs as the Nationals routed the Mets 8-2. Escobar missed the previous two games with a cut on his left hand that he sustained when Braves SS Andrelton Simmons slid into him April 27. The three-hit game was the first for Escobar since last Sept. 14, when he had three hits for the Tampa Bay Rays. Escobar is hitting .306 with two homers and five RBIs in 19 games this season.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) took another step toward embarking on a rehab assignment Thursday, when he threw an inning in an extended spring training game at the Nationals’ complex in Florida. Manager Matt Williams said he hopes Janssen will be able to begin a rehab assignment after one more appearance at extended spring training. Janssen, who signed with the Nationals on Feb. 2, has been on the disabled list all season.

--3B Anthony Rendon (side, knee) resumed baseball activities Thursday. Manager Matt Williams said Rendon took grounders, worked around the infield and ran in the outfield. If Rendon feels good Friday, he likely would resume his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg. Rendon was at Harrisburg rehabbing a sprained left knee but played in just two games before feeling tightness in his side.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re providing those opportunities, like we have all season, in the last three days. We’re getting some hits behind it. Whether it’s being disciplined at the plate and getting a walk, the guys in the middle of our lineup have really started to feel better.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals’ 8-2 win over the Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (general soreness) left the April 30 game. He is expected to sit out May 1 and is day-to-day.

--3B Yunel Escobar (cut on left hand) left the April 27 game, and he didn’t play April 28-29. He was back in the lineup April 30.

--RHP Max Scherzer (sore right thumb) missed his scheduled April 28 start but threw all his pitches off a mound that day. He is scheduled to start May 1.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in early May.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, sore side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining the side injury. He resumed baseball activities April 30 and might resume his rehab assignment in early May.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor