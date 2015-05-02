Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Facing New York Mets right-hander Matt Harvey is nothing new for Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer. But on Friday night, Scherzer learned for the first time what it’s like to lose to Harvey.

Scherzer pitched well Friday but couldn’t outduel Harvey, who tossed seven shutout innings to earn the win as the Mets beat the Nationals, 4-0, at Citi Field.

Scherzer allowed just one run -- on a solo homer by Mets left fielder Michael Cuddyer -- on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings.

“You know runs are going to have meaning,” Scherzer said. “You’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game in these situations.”

While Cuddyer’s homer saddled Scherzer with the loss, the 30-year-old realized he was saved from bigger damage in the first inning, when center fielder Michael Taylor made a running, back-to-the-plate catch to rob Mets leadoff hitter and right fielder Curtis Granderson of extra bases. Center fielder Juan Lagares and first baseman Lucas Duda followed with warning track fly outs to right fielder Bryce Harper.

“My mistakes were earlier in the game,” Scherzer said.

Harper saved Scherzer another run in the sixth, when Granderson doubled with two outs but was thrown out trying to score on a single by Lagares.

Scherzer’s team was on the winning end of his first two battles with Harvey. Scherzer was the American League’s starting pitcher in the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, when he threw a scoreless first inning and Harvey, the National League’s starter, tossed two scoreless innings in the AL’s 3-0 win.

On Aug. 24, 2013, Scherzer threw six shutout innings and earned the win for the Detroit Tigers in a 3-0 victory over the Mets at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss after giving up a career-high 13 hits over 6 2/3 innings. Two days later, he complained of forearm soreness and was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow that eventually required Tommy John surgery and cost him the entire 2014 season.

With both pitchers now toiling in the NL East -- Scherzer signed a seven-year, $210 million deal on Jan. 21 -- they shouldn’t have to wait long for another rematch.

“It’s fun,” Scherzer said. “You want to face those guys. You want to beat those guys. Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 1-2, 5.01 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 2-1, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will visit his favorite road venue Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gonzalez took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings as the Nationals fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-2. The runs, hits and strikeouts were all season highs for Gonzalez. In 13 career starts against the Mets, Gonzalez is 7-4 with a 3.13 ERA, including 5-1 with a 1.88 ERA in eight starts at Citi Field, where he threw his lone shutout, a one-hitter on Sept. 9, 2013. Gonzalez threw another gem the last time he opposed the Mets last Sept. 25, when he earned the win after allowing one hit and striking out a career-high 12 over seven innings in the Nationals’ 3-0 victory at Nationals Park.

--CF Denard Span (abdomen) sat out the Nationals’ 4-0 loss to the Mets on Friday night. Span left Thursday’s 8-2 win in the sixth inning due to soreness in his abdomen. He underwent a pair of core muscle surgeries during the offseason and opened the season on the disabled list but played in 10 of the first 11 games following his activation on April 19. Span said he received treatment Friday afternoon and was hopeful he’d return to the lineup Saturday. He is hitting .302 with two homers and seven RBIs this year.

--INF Anthony Rendon (side, knee) resumed his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday night, when he played five innings at second base and went 0-for-2. Rendon, who hasn’t played this season due to a sprained left knee, began a rehab assignment at Harrisburg April 24 but played in just two games before feeling tightness in his side. Overall, he has two hits in six at-bats for Harrisburg.

--RHP Max Scherzer came up on the short end of his pitcher’s duel with Mets RHP Matt Harvey on Friday, when Scherzer took the loss as the Nationals fell, 4-0. Scherzer allowed just one run -- on a fourth-inning homer by Mets LF Michael Cuddyer -- on five hits and one walk while striking out 10. It was the first double-digit strikeout game in a Nationals uniform for Scherzer, who is 1-3 in five starts despite a 1.26 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 39/5 over 35 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just didn’t happen for us tonight.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after a loss to the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (abdomen) left the April 30 game against the New York Mets and sat out May 1. He is day-to-day.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in early May.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sore side, sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before suffering a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor