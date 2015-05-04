Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Washington Nationals ended a 10-game road trip in the type of stressful -- and winning -- fashion that may have seemed inconceivable at its midway point.

“One-nothing’s never fun,” manager Matt Williams said Sunday afternoon following the Nationals’ second straight 1-0 win over the National League East-leading New York Mets at Citi Field. “But we’ll take it any way we can get it.”

Especially given how the Nationals opened the trip. Washington lost four straight to the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves -- during which it was outscored 25-8 -- to extend its overall losing streak to six games.

The Nationals seemed destined to fall to 0-5 on the trip after falling behind 9-1 in the second inning against the Braves on Tuesday, but they stormed back for a 13-12 win that jumpstarted a stretch of five wins in six games.

“The hard work we’re putting in is starting to pay off,” shortstop Ian Desmond said. “Just got to keep on grinding. Keep your head up, keep on pushing.”

The Nationals’ trip-ending surge -- which cut their NL East deficit from eight games to four games -- was defined by its versatility. After scoring 34 runs in three straight wins over the Braves and Mets from Tuesday through Thursday, Washington went 2-1 in the final three games against the Mets despite scoring just two runs.

The back-to-back 1-0 wins Saturday and Sunday were the first in the history of the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise.

“Pitching was fantastic the last two days,” Williams said. “The first game we scored a bunch of runs. It doesn’t matter how we got it done as long as we get it done. It was nice to come in here against a first-place club and play well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 1-0, 3.38 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-2, 4.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will hope history repeats itself when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. Zimmermann will be facing the Marlins at home for the first time since last Sept. 28, when the Nationals edged Miami 1-0 as Zimmermann authored the first no-hitter by a Nationals pitcher since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. Zimmermann earned the win in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while setting season highs with eight strikeouts and seven innings pitched in the Nationals’ 13-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA in 18 career starts against the Marlins, whom he last faced on April 24, when he gave up two runs over six innings and didn’t factor into the decision in the Nationals’ 3-2 loss.

--RHP Doug Fister continued his mastery of the Mets on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and earned the win in the Nationals’ 1-0 victory. Fister allowed five hits and walked none while striking out three. He surrendered consecutive singles to Mets RF Curtis Granderson and CF Juan Lagares leading off the first but retired 19 of the final 22 batters he faced. Fister is now 5-0 with a 0.82 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. Overall this season, Fister is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in five starts.

--CF Denard Span returned to the lineup Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 out of the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Span, who underwent a pair of core muscle surgeries during the offseason, left Thursday’s game in the sixth inning with a sore abdomen and sat out Friday and Saturday. He is hitting .298 with two homers and seven RBIs in 11 games.

--INF Anthony Rendon (sore side, sprained left knee) missed a second straight game for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Rendon resumed a rehab assignment Friday but didn’t play Saturday because he couldn’t get loose. He opened the season on the disabled list due to a sprained knee ligament and began a rehab assignment at Harrisburg on April 24 but played just two games before feeling tightness in his side.

--RF Bryce Harper reached base for a career-high 19th straight game Sunday, when his first-inning single helped the Nationals score the only run in a 1-0 win over the Mets. Harper singled with two outs and 1B Ryan Zimmerman followed with an RBI single. He has a .458 on-base percentage during the streak, which began April 14. Overall this season, Harper is hitting .261 with five homers (tops on the Nationals), 15 RBIs and a .416 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a little early for momentum -- just trying to get the ball rolling a little bit.” -- Nationals SS Ian Desmond, after Washington took three of four from the Mets and have won five of six since a six-game losing streak from April 22-27.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (abdomen) left the April 30 game against the New York Mets and sat out May 1. He returned to action May 3.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sore side, sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before suffering a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play on May 3.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30. He’s expected to throw again May 4.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor