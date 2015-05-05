Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals had five pitchers make their major league debuts in April. That was the most for the club in a non-September month since April 2007, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The latest came on the last day of the month as lefty reliever Sammy Solis pitched in New York against the Mets. He was the fourth reliever to see big-league action for the first time in April for the Nationals.

“Sammy has dealt with a lot of adversity from a medical standpoint over the years,” farm director Mark Scialabba said. “He has always showed the stuff to be a big-league pitcher. He has a plus fastball and plus (changeup). He has performed well when he is healthy. This year, we wanted to see him in a bullpen role. So far, he has done really well.”

Solis allowed just one hit and no runs in two innings in his first outing, against the Mets. “He was aggressive. He throws strikes,” manager Matt Williams said. “I liked what I saw.”

The bullpen came through again Monday as UCLA product Matt Grace picked up his first career win even though he gave up two hits while retiring a batter. And Tanner Roark, who made his debut in 2013, got his first career save as he fanned slugger Giancarlo Stanton for the final out with a runner on base in a 6-4 victory.

Those debuts are a sign of a strong minor-league system. The other reliever on Monday for the Nationals was Blake Treinen, who made his debut in 2014.

“You have to have depth,” Scialabba said. “We have built the organization through scouting and player development. When there is an injury or a need, you have capable players who are ready. It is a great opportunity for these guys.”

But the five debuts in April is also a sign of need -- sometimes that is due to injury and sometimes the need is due to subpar performance.

There was a little bit of both in April for the Nationals. When right-hander Max Scherzer couldn’t make his regular start on April 28, Washington called on A.J. Cole to make his big-league debut. It didn’t go well, as he was pulled after two innings in Atlanta against the Braves.

A more promising debut was turned in by Grace, a former UCLA standout. He has not allowed a run in his first seven big-league outings.

“They make it clear what they want,” Grace said of the Washington coaches. “For me, it is go in and pound the zone. There are a lot of guys in the organization that can do that. They set the foundation early for that in the minors.”

Grace was called up to Washington on April 22 after Syracuse manager Billy Gardner Jr. told him the good news less than one hour before Syracuse played a day game. His flight was delayed and Grace made it to Washington a few minutes before the first pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He has been great. He throws strikes,” Scialabba said. “He throws a sinker that induces ground balls. He is attacking the zone and throwing the sinker to both sides of the plate.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-3, 6.86 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-2, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made his first start against the Marlins since he threw a no-hitter against them on the last day of the 2014 season, also in Washington. He did not figure in the decision as he gave up six hits and two runs and threw just 81 pitches. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. “I had three pitches working. It was fun to be out there,” Zimmermann said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Tuesday against the Marlins in Washington. He is 45-32 with a 3.09 ERA in his career, which began in 2010. He led the National League with 242 strikeouts last year while posting a record of 14-11. He has made 20 starts against the Marlins and held them to one run or fewer in 12 of those.

--RHP Aaron Barrett has been used a lot this year and manager Matt Williams wants to make sure he is not used too much. “He is resilient. He is eager to have the ball,” Williams said. With that in mind, the Nationals went to young pitchers Blake Treinen, Matt Grace and Tanner Roark in a tight game Monday in a 6-4 comeback win and Barrett was not used.

--OF Bryce Harper entered Monday with 24 walks, which led the National League. Harper also was hitting .261 with five homers and 15 RBIs. “For us those walks are good,” manager Matt Williams said. Harper drew a walk in the first to extend his career-best streak of reaching base to 20 games. Harper was 0-for-2.

--3B Yunel Escobar had a career-high five hits, and his two-run single broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth. “He has really stepped up big for us,” SS Ian Desmond said. Escobar is hitting .311 and has helped the team weather the loss of Anthony Rendon, one of the team’s top players last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had three pitches working. It was fun to be out there.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who gave up six hits and two runs Monday vs. Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (oblique strain, sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before suffering a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play on May 3. He saw a doctor May 4 and was diagnosed with an oblique strain.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He may throw in a more competitive game, such as a minor league rehab assignment, on May 7, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He had surgery on a ruptured tendon, Williams said May 4. Williams could not promise that Johnson would return this season.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He had some blood work done on May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor