Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- In a Washington Nationals season already littered with injuries to high-profile players, the latest cause for concern came Tuesday night.

Right-hander starter Stephen Strasburg, who led the National League in strikeouts last year while going 14-11, left the game after three innings with discomfort under his shoulder blade.

Strasburg (2-3) gave up four hits and two runs in three innings and was the hard-luck loser in a 2-1 setback to the Miami Marlins. His next start is up in the air.

”He’s got a little issue under his shoulder blade,“ manager Matt Williams said. ”Had it last start, could be an alignment issue, but as he finishes pitches, it grabs him every once in a while. Tonight, it got a little bit worse, so we’ll have to have the chiropractor look at him.

“Shoulder’s good, elbow’s good. He had a little bit (of discomfort) in New York and worked through it. Tonight, he wanted to work through it -- last time it loosened up for him, but tonight it wouldn’t loosen up. So see what the doc has to say. He said he feels like there’s a rib out, like an alignment issue. Didn’t want to take a chance and have him change mechanics and hurt something.”

Could Strasburg be headed to the disabled list?

“I don’t know,” Williams said. “I don’t think we make that decision yet. He’s perfectly fine otherwise. He’s had issues in the past with feeling something in his low back or something like that. I wouldn’t imagine it’s serious, but we’ll have to see what the results tell us.”

Strasburg is one of several pitchers who has come back from Tommy John surgery.

“I mean, it’s something that’s just been lingering and I just felt it more and more,” Strasburg said late Tuesday night. “I felt like it was something that I felt I could have gone through it, but at this point in the season, you just want to get it right and not alter your mechanics too much. I think that’s the big thing, is that when I did feel it, I started kind of feeling for it.”

Is this something he has dealt with before?

“I think it’s just something that, probably I need to get an adjustment or something like that,” the California native said. “The best way I can put it is if you’re driving a car fast over speed bumps, you know it’s kind of a little irritation. Kind of rattles the cage a little bit. I think it’s something that I can go out there and let it go. I was just feeling it more trying to throw fastballs away to righties, down and in to lefties. Just kind of caused me to alter my mechanics a little bit too much and lost some command from it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-2, 4.67 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 1-3, 1.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Anthony Rendon will be shut down for a few days, manager Matt Williams said Tuesday, a day after it was learned Rendon sustained an oblique sprain while rehabbing his sprained left knee. Rendon went on the disabled list April 5 after hurting his knee while diving for a ground ball in a March 9 spring training game.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg was pulled after three innings Tuesday with some irritation under his shoulder blade, and he will visit a chiropractor Wednesday. He got a visit to the mound in the second inning from manager Matt Williams and pitching coach Steve McCatty after Strasburg grimaced while throwing a pitch to Dee Gordon. That was after the Marlins had scored two runs. Strasburg stayed in the game, and he wound up allowing two runs in three innings and taking a hard-luck loss.

--RHP Max Scherzer will start the series finale Wednesday against the Marlins. The Nationals have scored 2.78 runs in his starts this year, the 13th-lowest mark for qualified pitchers in the National League. His last start was pushed back a few days after he hurt his throwing hand on a bunt attempt. Pitching Friday in New York against the Mets, he allowed just five hits and one run in seven innings but took the loss.

--OF Jayson Werth got the night off Tuesday against the Marlins as Michael A. Taylor made the start in left field. Werth is hitting .083 in his career against RHP Mat Latos, the Marlins’ starter Tuesday.

--OF Michael A. Taylor, in his second stint with the Nationals this year, got the start in left field Tuesday as Jayson Werth got the night off. “It’s an opportunity to get Michael in there,” manager Matt Williams said. Taylor went hitless in three at-bats, and his average fell to .258.

--OF Darin Mastroianni was acquired by the Nationals in a trade with the Phillies for cash considerations. He was hitting .293 in 58 at bats for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia’s top farm club. He hit .156 in 32 at bats last year for the Toronto Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no real timeframe (for his return); it is kind of up in the air. I think he is frustrated by it.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on 3B Anthony Rendon, who is shut down for a few games due to an oblique injury he sustained while rehabbing a left knee injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) left his May 5 start after three innings. He was slated to see a chiropractor May 6, and his next start is up in the air.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He may throw in a more competitive game, such as a minor league rehab assignment, on May 7, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He had surgery on a ruptured tendon, Williams said May 4. Williams could not promise that Johnson would return this season.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He had some blood work done on May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor