Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- One sign that a hitter is on fire is when pitchers just praise someone they have to face in the batter’s box.

That is the case for Atlanta Braves lefty Eric Stults, who allowed the first of two home runs to Washington right fielder Bryce Harper on Friday in a 9-2 win by the Nationals.

Harper hit a two-run homer in the sixth against the veteran and then added a three-run shot in the eighth against Williams Perez, who was making his big league debut.

“He’s comfortable now and he’s definitely showing it,” Stults said of Harper, who had three hits in the game. “A couple of mistakes tonight and he didn’t miss them.”

But Stults, who pitched for the San Diego Padres last year, realizes the Nationals have other solid bats in the lineup.

Left fielder Jayson Werth hit his first homer of the year -- against Stults in the fourth -- and second baseman Danny Espinosa also had two homers. Espinosa now has four homers this year and is batting .254 after he hit .219 with eight homers last year. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who bats behind Harper, had two hits Friday.

“This is a streaky team and they have a lot of guys that can do some damage and when they are hot they can do damage in a hurry and you saw that tonight, especially late in the game,” Stults said of Washington.

Washington left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez, who is never at a loss for words, was also awestruck by Harper.

Gonzalez was on the bench Wednesday afternoon as Harper hit three homers against the Miami Marlins. Then on Friday, the lefty from Florida benefitted from an offense that hit five homers in the game -- with two more by Harper. “It was incredible to watch,” Gonzalez said.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said Harper was locked in. When told of the comment by the opposing manager, Harper said that is what he expects out of himself: to have good at-bats.

Washington was leading 4-2 going into the last of the eighth when third baseman Yunel Escobar drew a walk and left fielder Jayson Werth had a single. Harper then drilled the first pitch from Perez for a three-run homer. “It was a pitch I could handle,” Harper said. That has been happening a lot this week for Harper, who now has 10 homers and 25 RBIs this year and is hitting .284.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 3-1, 3.82 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-1, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez started against the Braves in the first game of the series on Friday and beat Atlanta for the first-time ever at Nationals Park. He gave up just five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and just one walk in seven innings. “The last couple of innings, he really turned it up with the fastball,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. “He made pitches when he needed to.”

--RHP Doug Fister will start on Saturday against the Braves. He has made five starts this year and allowed 32 hits in 31 innings, with 14 strikeouts and nine walks. In his last start, against the Mets in New York, he pitched well. One hitter he will have to watch out for is Nick Markakis, who is hitting .364 in 22 at-bats against Fister. He is 9-2 with an ERA of 1.98 at home since joining the Nationals in time for the 2014 season.

--LF Jayson Werth returned to the starting lineup Friday after sitting out the previous two games to rest his right shoulder. Werth, who had shoulder surgery in January, hit his first homer of the season in the fourth and added a single in the eighth before RF Bryce Harper launched his second homer of the game. Werth upped his average to .192 and may start to get more pitches to hit if Harper remains hot.

--RF Bryce Harper, who hit three homers on Wednesday, hit two more on Friday and drove in five runs for the second game in a row. He became the first Nationals player in the 10-year history of the franchise to hit five homers in two games. Harper became the first player in the majors since Josh Reddick of the Oakland A’s in 2013 to hit five homers in two games.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) will need to throw a bullpen session on May 9 if he is to make his scheduled start on May 11 in Arizona, according to manager Matt Williams. “He reported feeling good today,” Williams said May 8. “We will look to see what is next for him.”

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game. He joked that he has been tired of being at home around his young children so he had to get out of the house. He went on the disabled list April 29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was excited for him. That was huge to see.” -- Washington OF Bryce Harper, of LF Jayson Werth, who had not homered in his first 75 at-bats of the season before belting a solo shot in Friday’s win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) left his May 5 start after three innings. He was slated to see a chiropractor May 6, but the results weren’t immediately known. He threw on level ground down the right-field foul line for a few minutes May 6. He will need to throw a bullpen session on May 9 if he is to make his scheduled start on May 11 in Arizona, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder) was back in the starting lineup May 8 after he sat out the previous two games to rest his right shoulder. He had shoulder surgery in January.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7. He said May 8 he felt fine after throwing one inning in his first minor league rehab game on May 7 at Class A Potomac. He is slated to pitch again on May 10 in a minor league rehab assignment.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on May 8.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he can begin some light arm exercises six weeks after his surgery.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He had some blood work done May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor