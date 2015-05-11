Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON - Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper has grabbed most of the headlines the past week, as the 22-year-old has six homers and 13 RBIs in the last four games after he had two hits and an RBI on Sunday in a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

But right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg has also had an eventful past few days. He left his start on Tuesday after three innings with what turned out to be some soreness in his back. He saw a chiropractor the next day and also threw off flat ground for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon after the Nationals game with the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg threw a regular bullpen on Saturday and was on schedule to pitch on Monday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. But Washington manager Matt Williams announced after Sunday’s game that Max Scherzer will get the start on Monday.

“He’ll go on Tuesday,” Williams said after the Nationals swept the Braves on Sunday. “So Max will go tomorrow, Stephen will go on Tuesday, followed by Gio (Gonzalez).”

The road trip continues Thursday in San Diego, the hometown for Strasburg.

These days the Nationals must like their chances no matter who gets the start. Washington has won four games in a row and is 17-15 overall after starting the year 7-13.

“I like the fact that we grind,” Williams said.

Harper has been on fire but veteran first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, in his first season at that position, is also starting to hit. He had two hits Sunday and drove in the tying run in the eighth and then scored the game-winner on a double by catcher Wilson Ramos.

“It’s funny because my average obviously isn’t what I want it to be, but I feel good at the plate,” said Zimmerman, now hitting .232. “I’ve done the same thing now for 10 years now and by the end of the year it’s always worked, so I just kind of trust that stick with it and keep grinding it out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 2-3, 2.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-3, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored on Sunday. He now has six homers, eight runs scored and 13 RBIs with 10 hits in his last 16 trips to the plate.

--CF Denard Span got the day off Sunday as Michael A. Taylor started in center field. Span is hitting .284 in 16 games since coming off the disabled list and has been solid as usual in center field.

--OF Michael A. Taylor got the start in center on Sunday as veteran center fielder Denard Span got the day off. Taylor was 1-for-3 and is hitting .265.

--RHP Max Scherzer will make the start on Monday at Arizona. Stephen Strasburg, who left his start on Tuesday after three innings with some soreness in his back, will be pushed back to Tuesday. Scherzer has made six starts in his first season in Washington.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who threw 107 pitches but only 65 for strikes, gave up eight hits and three earned runs in six innings on Sunday against the Braves. He struggled with his command most of the day as many times catcher Wilson Ramos would set up inside and Zimmermann would miss with a pitch outside. He did not figure in the decision as he left in a tie game as rookie lefty Matt Grace came on in the seventh. “I just couldn’t get ahead of the guys with the fastball,” he said.

--C Wilson Ramos had two hits, including the game-winner in the eighth, on Sunday. He has hit in 13 games in a row, one short of his career high. “He has great power to the opposite field,” said closer Drew Storen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got a knack for driving runs in, because he stays in the middle of the diamond and the other way so well.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on Wilson Ramos, who had two hits Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) left his May 5 start after three innings. He was slated to see a chiropractor May 6, but the results weren’t immediately known. He threw on level ground down the right-field foul line for a few minutes May 6. He was in line to pitch May 11 in Arizona, but will now pitch May 12. He saw a chiropractor May 8 and threw a bullpen session May 9 but Washington wanted to give him an extra day.

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder) was back in the starting lineup May 8 after he sat out the previous two games to rest his right shoulder. He had shoulder surgery in January.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7. He said May 8 he felt fine after throwing one inning in his first minor league rehab game on May 7 at Class A Potomac. On May 10 for Potomac, he allowed three hits and three runs (one earned) and gave up a home run.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on May 8.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he can begin some light arm exercises six weeks after his surgery.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He had some blood work done May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Florida, general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor