Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- On Max Scherzer’s return to Arizona, his Nationals teammates arrived bearing gifts.

The Nationals scored 10 runs in the first two innings in Washington’s 11-1 victory over the Diamondbacks in Scherzer’s first appearance in Chase Field since Sept. 26, 2009. He was traded to Detroit that offseason and signed a $210 million deal with the Nationals this winter.

“Interesting,” said Scherzer, who spent his first two major league seasons with the Diamondbacks and still lives in the Phoenix area. “I‘m on the other side of the dugout. It’s good. This group of guys, and how they compete and how hard they play, it’s fun to get in and get a ‘W.'”

Scherzer also had two hits, beating out an infield single in a six-run second inning.

“To be able to continue to put up some runs, it always feels good because your teammates are showing up and playing well,” Scherzer said. “I was able to go out there and kind of do my thing and keep it there.”

Scherzer landed with the Tigers as part of a three-team trade that brought starters Ian Kennedy and Edwin Jackson to Arizona. While Kennedy won 21 games to help Arizona to the 2011 NL West title, neither has had the career of Scherzer, who won 82 games with Detroit and the 2013 AL Cy Young Award.

Scherzer, 3-3 with a 1.99 ERA, said he did not change his game plan despite owning a 10-0 lead entering the bottom of the second. It was a change -- he had received an average of 2.86 runs in his previous six starts.

“That’s the trick in these situations,” he said. “You have to treat it like it’s a zero-zero game. You have to still pitch. You still have to throw all your off-speed. You have to pitch backwards. You have to do everything you planned on doing before the game. That’s what I’ve found, continue to pitch your game.”

Scherzer was struck in the back of the left leg by Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock’s come-backer with one out in the first inning, but after walking around the mound for a moment and a visit from the trainer, he was able to continue.

“It hurt, but I wasn’t injured, and that’s the difference,” Scherzer said. “It hit the meat of the muscle, and as long as I was able to keep that stretched out and loose, I could still continue to pitch. It never did tighten up on me. It was just fortunate where I got hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-3, 4.73 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 3-2, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer gave up one run in seven innings to drop his ERA under 2.00 -- it is 1.99 -- in his first game at Chase Field since Sept. 26, 2009, his last game with the Diamondbacks before being traded to Detroit in a three-team deal that also included the Yankees. He spent his first two seasons here and still lives in the Phoenix area. “Interesting,” Scherzer said. “I‘m on the other side of the dugout. It’s good. This group of guys, and how they compete and how hard they play, it’s fun to get in and get a ‘W.'” Scherzer also had two singles, beating out an infield single as the second batter of a six-run second inning.

--3B Yunel Escobar was 5-for-5 with five singles while hitting second Monday, back in the lineup after being removed in the third inning of Sunday’s game with what the Nationals called a stomach bug. “We waited on the lineup for him to make sure he was OK,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “The first glimpse I got of him was in the food room, with a huge plate of food, so I figured he was OK.” Escobar had his first career five-hit game on May 4. “It’s not me, it’s the bat,” Escobar said. Escobar said he did not want a sixth at-bat in the ninth inning. “The night was perfect. I didn’t want another,” Escobar said.

--C Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 14 games with a three-run double in the second inning. Ramos is 22-for-55 with four doubles and eight RBIs in the stretch. “Any time that he has been (healthy), he’s been very productive,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. Ramos also had a 14-game hitting streak from June 9-July 11, 2014.

--RF Bryce Harper, who had six home runs in his last 10 games, almost had another in the first inning. His fly ball down the right-field line was caught at the foul pole by Arizona RF Ender Inciarte about four feet below the yellow line on the top of the fence. Harper was 1-for-4 with an RBI single, giving him 11 hits and 14 RBIs in his last five games.

--RHP Casey Janssen, who signed with the Nationals in January, made his second appearance in a rehab game for Class A Potomac on Sunday, giving up three runs -- one earned -- and three hits in two-thirds of an inning. He gave up a double, triple and home run after an infield error before being removed. He is on the disabled list with rotator cuff tendinitis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had some games where we’ve created some opportunities early and got one, maybe two (runs). Tonight, we got big hits.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the second inning against Arizona Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder blade irritation) left his May 5 start after three innings. He was slated to see a chiropractor May 6, but the results weren’t immediately known. He threw on level ground down the right-field foul line for a few minutes May 6. He was in line to pitch May 11 in Arizona, but will now pitch May 12. He saw a chiropractor May 8 and threw a bullpen session May 9 but Washington wanted to give him an extra day.

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder) was back in the starting lineup May 8 after he sat out the previous two games to rest his right shoulder. He had shoulder surgery in January.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7. He said May 8 he felt fine after throwing one inning in his first minor league rehab game on May 7 at Class A Potomac. On May 10 for Potomac, he allowed three hits and three runs (one earned) and gave up a home run.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on May 8.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he can begin some light arm exercises six weeks after his surgery.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He had some blood work done May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla.,, general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor