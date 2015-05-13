Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg was removed from his May 5 start against Miami after three innings because of back soreness. On Tuesday, it was just plan ineffectiveness.

Strasburg gave up eight runs (seven runs) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs including a Mark Trumbo three-run homer off the facing of the second deck of the left field stands in a 14-6 loss at Chase Field. He is 2-4, and his ERA is 6.06. It has never been under 4.50 after any of his seven starts this season.

“I am embarrassed I let the team down,” Strasburg said. “I am just trying to go out there and help the team win some games and I didn’t do that tonight. I just have to turn the page and get back on it tomorrow. I left a lot of pitches up, didn’t hit the spot. They are good hitting team so I have to do better. I have to just keep my head down, work hard and keep fighting.”

Strasburg’s fastball was clocked in his usual mid-90 mph range, and he got one strikeout on a 90-mph slider/cutter, so stuff does not appear to be an issue. Yet he has given up 50 hits in 35 2-3 inning while striking out 35 and walking 11.

”I am just not making good pitches,“ Strasburg said. I am trying to figure that out. It would happen if I knew what it was.”

Of his back, Strasburg said, “It was good enough. I just have to go out there and make better pitches.”

Strasburg gave up two homers, the first to Arizona center fielder Ender Inciarte in the third inning. He also was touched for a couple and a triple.

The Nationals had Strasburg work on slight technical tweaks in his last bullpen session, wanting to get his front foot to come more in line with home plate to prevent him from throwing across his body and enabling his fastball to get to the outside part of the plate against right-handed hitters.

”His ability to throw the ball down and away to righties is important,“ Washinton manager Matt Williams said. ”Then he goes to work with his other pitches. If he is having an issue getting in there, he is not as effective as he normally is. It’s not different than anyone else. There are all sorts of small adjustments made during a season.

“The fact that he got through it and felt good physically was good, so that is a positive sign for us. His fastball was good but he didn’t locate it. He got beat on his off-speed pitches tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-2, 3.62 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg gave up a career-high eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, making his first start after back pain cut short in his May 5 outing against Miami after three innings. Strasburg gave up two homers after having allowed only one in his previous six starts. “I am embarrassed I let the team down,” Strasburg said. “I am just not making good pitches. I am trying to figure that out.” Of his back, he said, “It was good enough. I just have to go out there and make better pitches.” Strasburg, who walked one and struck out three, saw his ERA rise to 6.06. It has not been below 4.50 all season.

--RF Bryce Harper hit his NL-leading 12th homer in the sixth inning Tuesday, on a changeup from Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa that appeared to be located well, down, maybe even off the plate. Harper, who also doubled on a ball that had a velocity of 116 mph off his bat, according to MLB, has seven homers in his last five games.

--RHP Casey Janssen pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, giving up one hit and fielding a line drive back to the box. “He’s come through everything good,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. Janssen will be given two days off, Williams said, before pitching in back-to-back games. If there are no setbacks, Janssen could join the Nationals next week. He has not appeared with them since signing in January. He has been on the disabled list with rotator cuff tendinitis.

--LHP Sammy Solis, a Phoenix area native, gave up four runs in two innings of relief of RHP Stephen Strasburg, the first time he has been scored upon in his four major league appearances. He also recorded his first major league hit in his first game in his home state. “What I’ve seen is strikes, mid-90s fastball and feel for a curve ball,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said of Solis. “He’s been aggressive and he’s thrown strikes, and you can’t ask for anything more than that.” Solis was drafted out of Agua Fria High by the Diamondbacks in 2007 but did not sign and was a second round pick in the 2010 draft by Washington.

--1B/OF Clint Robinson pitched the eighth inning for the Nationals, giving up a single and no runs. He also had a strikeout. “It is never something you want to do, but sometimes in games like this you never want to stretch your bullpen,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “In this ballpark I have seen another lefty pitch before. He just happens to be the hitting coach (Mark Grace) on the other side.” Robinson, 30, has played parts of three seasons in majors with Kansas City, the Dodgers and Washington. It was his first pitching appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am embarrassed I let the team down. I am just trying to go out there and help the team win some games and I didn’t do that tonight.” -- Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg, who gave up a career-high eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings in a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12 and is to be given two days off before pitching in back-to-back rehab games.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 8, and he might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he can begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He had some blood work done May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla.,, general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor