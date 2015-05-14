Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Michael Taylor took over for Bryce Harper on Wednesday -- in every way.

Taylor hit a game-deciding grand slam in the ninth inning, two innings after Harper was thrown out of the 9-6 victory at Arizona for arguing a strikeout. Harper leads the National League with 12 homers.

Taylor’s third of the season was measured at 444 feet.

“He probably would have hit it 500,” Taylor said.

Taylor, hitting .268 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 23 games, said he had loosened up prior to entering the game because he thought he might be asked to pinch-run in the late innings of what was a 5-5 game from the sixth inning until the eighth, when Arizona took a 6-5 lead.

“I‘m kind of getting used to the timing of things, when I need to get loose and might have an at-bat,” said Taylor, who had 22 homers in 98 games at Double-A Harrisburg last season before later stops at triple-A Syracuse and the big leagues. “I was ready to go and was able to get an at-bat.”

He was mobbed at home plate as the Nationals won their fifth straight series. They have won 12 of their last 15 games.

“A couple years ago, I saw him while I was rehabbing and I really liked his swing, liked him as a player, but he just kind of needed to develop a little more,” said Washington LF Jayson Werth, who had a three-run homer Wednesday. “I thought he was really polished and has a chance to be a good player, especially with his power. There’s a lot to like there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-1, 2.87 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-3, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez was not particularly sharp, giving up nine hits, two walks and five runs in five innings, in a reversal of form. He had given up only two runs in 14 innings in his previous two starts and was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against Arizona. Gonzalez was on the hook for a loss until pinch-hitter Tyler Moore hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 5 while batting for Gonzalez in the sixth inning. “Generally when he’s not commanding, pitch count gets up and the ball sails off the plate a little bit,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “That was a little bit of the case today.”

--RF Michael Taylor said he wanted to make sure he stayed in control in his at-bat with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning Wednesday. He hit the second pitch he saw for a game-deciding grand slam. “I was just thinking barrel up the ball, don’t try to do too much,” Taylor said. “I get in trouble sometimes when I try to crush the ball and end up fouling the ball off. I was trying not to be too aggressive and chase something out of the zone. I kind of had my spot and if he threw it there, take a hack at it.”

--SS Ian Desmond got his first break of the season Tuesday, when he was removed in a double switch in the last of the sixth inning in Arizona’s 14-6 victory. Desmond had played every inning of every game to that point. “In general, you go, ‘Why would I take my three-time Silver Slugger shortstop out of a game?'” Washington manager Matt Williams said of Desmond’s workload. “I want him to have as many at-bats as he can, because once he gets going ... he can carry us. He’s physically in fantastic shape. He always is, and he’s able to handle the grind of playing every day. He’s a vital part of our team. When it gets right, it is pretty special.” Desmond scuffled in his return to the lineup Wednesday, going 0-for-5 with two errors. He has 11 errors the most in the NL and one fewer than Oakland SS Marcus Simeon.

--C Wilson Ramos did not start at Arizona on Wednesday, a day game after a night game, and will take a career-high 15-game hitting streak into a four-game series in San Diego that begins Thursday. He is slashing .316/.339/.402 with six doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs while making it healthy through the first five weeks of the season. Knee hamstring and hamate bone injuries limited him to 191 games the last three seasons. “Any time that he has been (healthy), he’s been very productive, and it just continues,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg used dramatically more sliders in a 14-6 loss in Arizona on Tuesday than he had in previous starts, but manager Matt Williams said he understood, even if the results were not always positive. Strasburg struck out 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a slider in the third inning, but he hung a slider that RF Mark Trumbo hit for a three-run homer in the fourth, the hit that knocked Strasburg out of the game with a career-high eight runs (seven earned) given up. “I don’t have an issue with him throwing the slider,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “You have to look at the situation and the circumstance. He was looking for something to have command with, and that’s what he had command with. If he doesn’t feel like he has fastball command or doesn’t have command of those other pitches, then he has another pitch to go to for a strike.”

--RF Bryce Harper and manager Matt Williams were ejected by home plate umpire Rob Drake for arguing Harper’s checked-swing strikeout in the seventh. Harper did not believe he swung, and Drake did not ask for help. “After the fact, I‘m going out there to protect Bryce,” Williams said. “If he gets kicked out of the game, he gets kicked out, but nothing further than that. He’s been real good all season. He’s passionate, but has been really good about it all season.”

--RHP Casey Janssen (shoulder) came out of his rehab appearance at Double-A Harrisburg fine, manager Matt Williams said. He is expected is make his next rehab appearance Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just thinking barrel up the ball, don’t try to do too much. I get in trouble sometimes when I try to crush the ball and end up fouling the ball off. I kind of had my spot and if he threw it there, take a hack at it.” -- Nationals OF Michael Taylor, after a game-winning grand slam against Arizona on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12, and he is to be given two days off before pitching in back-to-back rehab games.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 8, and he might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he can begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He had some blood work done May 4. When those levels come down, he can start throwing again, Williams said. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor