Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams is good with numbers. When he saw shortstop Ian Desmond’s average at .225 before Thursday’s game, he knew that was not good.

“He’s hitting the ball down in the zone,” Williams said. “He can’t elevate it.”

However, Desmond is striking the ball better, according to Williams, and that is a good sign. Williams said Desmond is staying on the ball longer, which is going to pay off.

What Desmond, who went 1-for-4 Thursday in the Nationals’ 8-3 loss to the San Diego Padres, isn’t doing is getting down on himself. While some players get eaten up by slumps, Desmond isn’t among them.

“He doesn’t allow it to weigh on him,” Williams said. “He just plays and looks at every day as another opportunity.”

Last year, Desmond hit .255 with 24 home runs and 91 RBIs. After winning his third straight Silver Slugger Award, so far he has yet to find his stroke on a consistent basis.

It is not far away, Williams believes. And it wasn’t that long ago, on May 4, that Desmond showed the thunder is still in his bat when he hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning to key a comeback win over the Miami Marlins.

“He is going to be a successful, valuable part of this team,” Williams said. “At some point, it will turn, and it will turn big for him.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-2, 4.20 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-1, 5.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Anthony Rendon (knee, oblique) went to the team’s facility in Viera, Fla., on Thursday to begin baseball activities. “It’s a good sign,” manager Matt Williams said. “He feels good to get back to the baseball part of it.”

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make his final minor league rehab appearances Saturday and Sunday. “That is his final hurdle,” manager Matt Williams said. Janssen could rejoin the Nationals soon if there are no setbacks.

--LHP Felipe Rivero, who remains on the disabled list due to a gastrointestinal issue, is continuing to strengthen his arm. “He’s building it up, that’s the process,” manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Doug Fister walked a batter for the first time since April 27, a span of 19 1/3 innings. He allowed two home runs Thursday after allowing three in his previous outings.

--C Wilson Ramos extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Ramos owns the longest active streak in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t make any excuses for what I did tonight. It’s one of those night I didn’t do my job at all and put my team in a hole from the get-go.” -- RHP Doug Fister, who gave up seven runs on eight hits in two innings Thursday after the game was delayed nearly two hours in the first inning. The Padres wound up beating the Nationals 8-3.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12. He is scheduled for his final rehab appearances May 16-17, and he could rejoin the Nationals soon.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 8, then moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on May 14. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He was continuing to strengthen his arm as of May 14. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor