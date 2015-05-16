Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams eyes the schedule and does so with a smile.

Off day Monday.

Off day Thursday.

Off day May 28.

“We have some options,” Williams said.

He’s looking ahead after Friday’s news that right-handed starter Doug Fister had landed on the disabled list with a sore right forearm.

“The first time he came to us was after the second inning and said his arm was starting to get tight,” Williams said. “So at that point, we didn’t want to push it.”

Fister said Thursday’s rain delay of 1 hour and 56 minutes didn’t hamper him. But something wasn’t right and it was cleared with his diminished fastball was easy pickings for the Padres.

So what’s next? Who’ll step in the rotation to fill Fister’s spot?

“We’ll see how it goes,” Williams said. “But (the off days) does buy us some time.”

A.J. Cole was summoned from Triple-A Syracuse and he could be the odds-on favorite to replace Fister.

It’s Cole’s second go around with the club after pitching on April 28 and allowing nine runs (four earned). Cole, who three scoreless innings on Friday for his first save, is considered the Nationals’ No. 3 prospect by mlb.com.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 3-3, 1.99 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-6, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Jayson Werth was struck in the left wrist by a pitch and was forced to exit the game in the third inning. X-rays taken after the game were negative. Werth was restricted to 81 games in 2012 with a broken left wrist.

--RHP Doug Fister, who lasted only two innings in Thursday’s loss to the Padres, was placed on the DL with a sore right forearm. “The first time he came to us was after the second inning and said his arm was starting to get tight,” nationals manager Matt Williams said. “So at that point, we didn’t want to push it.”

--RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. He made his major league debut this year on April 28 and gave up nine runs (four earned) in two innings. He earned his first save with three scoreless innings on Friday. He’s the Nationals’ No. 3 prospect according to mlb.com.

--RHP Blake Treinen did his team a solid by pitching four innings in Thursday’s loss after starter Doug Fister was lifted after two innings. “It allows us to keep the back of our bullpen fresh,” manager Matt Williams said.

--C Wilson Ramos extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Ramos’ streak is the longest in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitches well here. He feels comfortable here and he pitched well again.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on RHP Jordan Zimmermann after a win in San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) was placed on the DL on May 15.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12. He is scheduled for his final rehab appearances May 16-17, and he could rejoin the Nationals soon.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 8, then moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on May 14. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He was continuing to strengthen his arm as of May 14. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor