Washington Nationals - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Bryce Harper is on a rampage going into Tuesday’s opener of a five-game homestand against the Yankees and Philadelphia.

Harper was 3-for-4 Sunday and fell a double shy of the first cycle in his career. He hit his National League-leading 14th homer with four RBIs and three runs scored.

That gives Harper 37 RBIs and 36 runs scored on the season -- marks that also lead the major leagues along with his 37 walks ... and, yes, he got one of those Sunday.

On the seven-game trip to Arizona and San Diego that just concluded, Harper went 12-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs for 10 runs scored and nine RBIs. He also drew nine walks while striking out only once.

A week earlier, Harper won National League Player of the Week honors for going 10-for-22 with two multi-homer games followed by a walk-off homer game.

In addition to all the hitting, Harper has been doing a better job of taking and laying off bad pitches. Sunday marked the seventh straight game in which Harper drew a walk. He has walked in 27 of the Nationals’ first 39 games.

“Harper is locked in,” said Padres manager Bud Black Sunday. “He is seeing the ball so well right now that he has no weaknesses. He’s really swinging the bat well. And he’s much more under control.”

RECORD: 22-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 3-1, 4.14 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-2, 4.25 ERA)

--RHP Stephen Strasburg is torturing the team he grew up following as a kid in the San Diego suburb of Santee. The San Diego State product picked up the win Sunday despite allowing three runs on five hits and a walk in five-plus innings. He is now 4-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 3.60 earned-run average in five career starts against the Padres (with 36 strikeouts and 10 walks in 30 innings). Strasburg rebounded from last Tuesday’s start when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings at Arizona.

--2B Danny Espinosa turned Sunday’s game around with a three-run homer. He has reached base in nine straight games, hitting .343 (12-for-35) with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs. Espinosa is hitting .333 over his last 19 games (22-for-66) with five doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games since May 6, hitting .333 (13-for-39) with 14 RBIs. He is 21-for-75 (.280) over his last 20 games since April 27 with 19 RBIs.

--LF Jayson Werth is scheduled to have an MRI on his left wrist after the Nationals return to Washington, D.C. Werth didn’t play Saturday and Sunday after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch on Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The command of the fastball was a little bit better today. This was a step in the right direction. It’s just something I‘m working through right now.” -- RHP Stephen Strasburg, who allowed three runs with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings in Sunday’s win over the Padres.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He was continuing to strengthen his arm as of May 14. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse May 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 8, then moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on May 14. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on May 18.

--LF Jayson Werth (sore left wrist) was hurt May 15, and he didn’t play May 16-17. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12. After appearing May 15-16 for Harrisburg, he could rejoin the Nationals soon.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Michael Taylor