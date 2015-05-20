Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington outfielder Bryce Harper has been red hot this month.

On Monday, he won the National League Player of the Week honor for the second week in a row.

It should come as no surprise that the Nationals have also been on fire this month. Washington was 10-13 overall through the end of April but the Nationals have now won nine of their last 11 games after a win at home Tuesday against the New York Yankees by a score of 8-6 on a two-run homer in the last of the 10th by Ryan Zimmerman.

Washington is now 23-17 overall this season.

“We have a great team. We have a lot of confidence in this clubhouse,” Harper said.

Said Zimmerman: “We knew were going to play baseball like we were supposed to.”

Harper also mentioned the contributions of third baseman Yunel Escobar, who is hitting .333. Escobar, acquired in a trade from Oakland in January, has had a pair of five-hit games already this season and had two hits Tuesday.

Harper also pointed out the play of catcher Wilson Ramos, who has hit in 19 games in a row and had a solo homer Tuesday.

That is the longest hitting streak of his career and the longest of any catcher in Nationals history.

Of course, Harper has been carrying the Nationals at times on offense. “I am just trying to have good at-bats. We are going to win a lot of ballgames,” he said.

Harper has reached base at least twice in 12 games in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-17

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-2, 4-50 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-2, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the first to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead. He now has 15 homers this year and with a walk he has reached base at least twice in 12 games in a row.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez started on Tuesday against the Yankees at home in the first of a two-game series. He retired the first nine batters on groundballs but then ran into trouble in the fourth, as he gave up four runs and four hits. He allowed six hits and six runs in five innings but did not figure in the decision. It was the third time this year he allowed at least five runs and his ERA rose to 4.94.

--OF Jayson Werth went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a left wrist contusion after he was hit by a pitch on Friday in San Diego. “It is going to be swollen,” said manager Matt Williams. “It is important for us to have a full 25-man roster.” Werth began the year on the DL after he had right shoulder surgery in January. He is hitting .208 in 101 at-bats with two homers.

--OF Denard Span was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday after he did not play on Sunday in San Diego. He came off the disabled list April 19 after core muscle surgery in March. Span was 1-for-5 with a run scored as his average fell to .327.

--RHP Casey Janssen is slated to make a rehab appearance for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday and again on Friday.

--INF Wilmer Difo was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday as OF Jayson Werth went on the disabled list. He pinch-hit in the seventh and had a single for his first big league hit. “That is always an exciting thing,” he said through a translator after the game. He has played second base and shortstop in the minors. “I feel very comfortable in those positions,” he said. Difo hit .318 in spring training games this season. “I don’t think it will affect his development,” manager Matt Williams said of Difo coming off the bench in the majors.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start on Wednesday against the Yankees. It will be his second career outing against the Yankees. The other came on June 16, 2012 at Nationals Park. He was not involved in the decision in a 5-3 loss as he went six innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs.

--C Wilson Ramos hit a home run in the sixth inning on a 3-0 pitch from David Carpenter. He extended his hitting streak to 19 games, the best mark in the majors. It is also a franchise record for a catcher with the Nationals.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer in the last of the 10th to give the Nationals an 8-6 win. It was the 10th walk-off homer of his career. “I‘m just happy with the win. That is the most important thing,” Zimmerman said. “I am lucky to be in that situation that much,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew we were going to play baseball like we were supposed to.” -- 1B Ryan Zimmerman, of Washington’s ninth victory in 11 games after the team started the year 7-13.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He was hit on the wrist with a pitch on May 15 on the left wrist and he did not play on May 16 and 17. The Nationals had an off day May 18.

--OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery), who came off the disabled list April 19 after the March surgery, did not play on May 17 in San Diego and the Nationals were off on May 18. He was back in the starting lineup on May 19.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He has been working out in Viera, Fla., but may come to Nationals Park to work out during the homestand this week, manager Matt Williams said May 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12. He is slated to make a minor league rehab appearance on May 20 for Double-A Harrisburg, manager Matt Williams said May 19. He will then make a rehab appearance on May 22 and then could be activated.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. “No change. We will see how he progresses in the next few days,” manager Matt Williams said May 19.

--LHP Felipe Rivero (gastrointestinal bleed) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He was continuing to strengthen his arm as of May 14. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on May 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 8, then moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on May 14. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on May 18.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He was seeing a physical therapist every day, according to manager Matt Williams. He continuing his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., general manager Mike Rizzo said May 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson