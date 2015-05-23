Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- From 2011-13, Casey Janssen saved 58 games while going 11-2 with an ERA of 2.46 in 173 games with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Nationals don’t need Janssen to close games, as Drew Storen has been one of the best in the business with an ERA of 0.98 and 13 saves this season after he closed the door in the ninth in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

But Washington can use a veteran in the bullpen. Janssen was signed in February as former setup man Tyler Clippard was traded to the Oakland A’s in January for infielder Yunel Escobar.

Janssen missed the first 41 games of the year after he began the season on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He was activated Friday before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s good to be back. It’s frustrating to go on the DL in general,” said Janssen, who made six minor league rehab appearances and allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. “I was disappointed I missed the first month and half or so, but looking forward to competing and pitching.”

“I‘m ready. It was a process,” he added. “I had to build up the arm strength, speed of my arm, speed of the ball, command. I feel like I‘m in a good spot. I‘m ready to pitch and help this team get outs.”

Janssen was 3-3 with an ERA of 3.94 in 45 2/3 innings in 2014 but before the All-Star break, he was 3-0 with an ERA of 1.23 in 23 games with 14 saves.

His last rehab outing came Wednesday for Double-A Harrisburg against Binghamton. “He was sharp the other day. He is ready to go,” said manager Matt Williams. Janssen did not get into the game on Friday but certainly his time will come.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-17

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 4-3, 3.24 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-4, 5.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer improved to 5-3 with his fourth straight win Friday. He allowed just one run and four hits in eight innings in the 2-1 win over the Phillies. He became the first Nationals pitchers since Livan Hernandez in 2005 to go at least seven innings in seven starts in a row. His ERA is now 1.67. “Willie and I just had a great feel for what to do today,” Scherzer said of C Wilson Ramos. The pitcher said he takes pride in going deep in games. “I love going out there and giving it everything I’ve got,” he said. Scherzer has now beaten the Phillies twice since April 12. So why can’t the Phillies figure him out? “He’s a pretty good pitcher, I think,” said Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg. “He is probably the ace of their staff.” Scherzer is 2-0 with an ERA of 0.81 in the three starts against the Phillies this year with 23 strikeouts and three walks. Scherzer also singled and scored in the sixth on a double by Ian Desmond for the eventual winning run.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Saturday for the Nationals. He will face fellow San Diego native Cole Hamels for the fifth time at the big league level. Strasburg has struggled this year but did pitch better on Sunday in San Diego as he picked up the win. But he has allowed 55 hits in 40 2/3 innings and opponents are batting .316 against him.

--OF Bryce Harper, who was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday, hit his 11th homer in 13 games when his ball to left field landed just over the fence in the second inning against Phillies starter Sean O‘Sullivan. Harper is hitting .336 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs. “He is really aggressive,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “The pitch was away from him. You tip your cap to him; he’s in a groove.”

--INF Yunel Escobar has been one of the most valuable players for the Nationals in his first season in Washington. He was 1-for-4 Friday and is hitting .324 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

--SS Ian Desmond, who had homered in his previous two games, had the game-winning double in the sixth as he drove in RHP Max Scherzer. Desmond had a slow start at the plate and in the field this year but his average is up to .246 with 13 RBIs. “He is working hard,” said manager Matt Williams. “He is reaping the benefits of that hard work.”

--RHP Casey Janssen came off the disabled list Friday after missing the first 41 games with right shoulder inflammation. He was signed by the Nationals in February after Washington traded All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard to the Oakland A’s in January for INF Yunel Escobar.

--RHP Tanner Roark is slated to start either Monday or Tuesday for the Nationals, according to manager Matt Willliams. It will be his first start of the season. Roark won 15 games as a starter last year but has been pitching out of the bullpen after the Nationals signed Max Scherzer in January. The Nationals had off days on Monday and Thursday but will need a fifth starter since Doug Fister went on the disabled list May 15 with right forearm tightness.

--INF Danny Espinosa has been an unsung hero for the Nationals this year. His defense has been exceptional and he has provided some pop from the left side of the plate as a switch-hitter. Espinosa is hitting .261 even after going 0-for-3 Friday.

--3B Anthony Rendon took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time since he began the year on the disabled list. “He’s in the early stages, certainly, but he’s progressing, which is a good sign,” said manager Matt Williams.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list May 22, the same day RHP Casey Janssen came off the 15-day disabled list. “After his last outing he began feeling some soreness in his shoulder,” manager Matt Williams said of Solis, who has an ERA of 5.00 in five outings out of the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is really aggressive. That pitch was away from him. He’s in a groove.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, of OF Bryce Harper, who hit his 11th homer in 13 games in Friday’s win over the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time since he began the year on the disabled list.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12, and he made a minor league rehab appearance on May 20. He came off the disabled list May 22.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list May 22. “After his last outing he began feeling some soreness in his shoulder,” manager Matt Williams said.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. On May 20, manager Matt Williams said, “He is throwing and hitting pain-free. He is getting close to getting ready to play.”

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson