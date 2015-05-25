Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- So far, the only task not asked of Washington Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark is the one he so excelled at last season.

That all changes Monday.

After pitching in nearly every imaginable relief scenario during the first quarter of the season, Roark (0-2, 2.66) will finally return to the mound as a starting pitcher as the Nationals begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.

With Doug Fister (forearm) on the disabled list since May 15, Roark said Sunday he figures to go roughly 75 pitches in his first start since last season, when he won 15 games from the fifth spot in the Nationals’ rotation.

“I haven’t been stretched out since spring training -- It’s been a while,” Roark said. “I‘m going to do the most I can with what they allow me to throw.”

The offseason signing of fellow righty Max Scherzer had bumped Roark into the bullpen, where he’s featured primarily -- but not exclusively -- as a middle reliever.

Roark’s outings have been as short as eight pitches and as long as 61. They’ve come as early as the third inning, and as late as the ninth when he filled in for unavailable closer Drew Storen on May 4 to earn his first career save.

“It’s taught me that I can fill any role and feel confident in doing so,” Roark said of those experiences.

Roark has struggled against the Cubs, going 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Chicago’s NL club.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 0-2, 2.66 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez shrugged off his recent struggles to allow one run in 6 1/3 innings Sunday and record the victory in the Nationals’ 4-1 rubber-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The difference was minimizing damage,” Gonzalez said. “I wasn’t going out there trying to nitpick the corners or baby my pitches. It was go out there and be aggressive in the strike zone and again, we have defense for a reason.” Gonzalez (4-2, 4.53) entered Sunday having allowed 11 earned runs over his last two starts (10 innings total).

--RF Bryce Harper continued his recent hot stretch Sunday, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in his ninth multi-hit game since May 6. Harper leads the majors with 41 runs driven in. He also contributed his fourth outfield assist of the season, throwing out Phillies CF Odubel Herrera on a force at second after getting to C Cameron Rupp’s looper on a bounce. “I wasn’t sure if I had a chance at him,” Harper said. “But I just tried to get it in there as quick as I can.” Harper is batting .386 (27 for 70) in May.

--3B Yunel Escobar hit his first triple since Sept. 21 of 2013 to lead off the fifth inning Sunday and then scored on RF Bryce Harper’s grounder to give Washington a 2-1 lead. It was career triple No. 10 for Escobar, who is batting .321 and has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.

--CF Denard Span snapped out of a micro-slump with two doubles Sunday, his first game with multiple extra-base hits since he doubled and homered in a 13-4 win at Atlanta on April 29. Span (.316, 20 runs scored) had been held hitless in the first two games of the series. He now has 10 multi-hit games in May.

--RHP Drew Storen’s ERA dipped to 0.93 after he worked a scoreless ninth to record his 14th save. Storen has converted 10 straight save opportunities and has gone 14 appearances without allowing an earned run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means that we have guys that stop the bleeding. We have a great bullpen that’s going out there doing a job.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, of Sunday’s 4-1 victory, coming a day after the Phillies thumped the Nationals 8-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time since he began the year on the disabled list. He will play three or four innings in an extended spring training game May 25, Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program in Viera, Fla., on April 9, and he threw in an extended spring training game April 30 and May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 7, and he made another appearance for Potomac on May 10. He pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on May 12, and he made a minor league rehab appearance on May 20. He came off the disabled list May 22.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list May 22. “After his last outing he began feeling some soreness in his shoulder,” manager Matt Williams said.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. On May 20, manager Matt Williams said, “He is throwing and hitting pain-free. He is getting close to getting ready to play.”

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson