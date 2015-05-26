Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO CUBS -- Bryce Harper recalls the days when he and Chicago Cubs rookie Kris Bryant played with and against each other in Las Vegas youth baseball.

Harper, now an established star and most valuable player candidate with the NL East-leading Washington Nationals, played against Bryant for the first time as a pro in Monday’s opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

“When we were younger, we use to call him ‘Silk,’ ” Harper said prior to Monday’s game. “He was so smooth with everything he did. He played third. Played short. Played a little outfield when we were younger. Pitched of course. He always hit very well.”

“I‘m excited for him. I always cheer for guys that are from my area.”

Bryant’s already put up big numbers since a belated arrival from Triple-A Iowa last month. Monday’s first-inning home run was his 13th game in the last 14 with a hit.

“Everything he does, it’s fun to watch,” Harper said. “Being able to see what he does as a person on the field and what he does off the field too. He’s a great person off the field.”

Harper, meanwhile, has some sensational numbers as Memorial Day marks completion of just over a quarter of the season.

He was 1-for-3 on Monday and is now batting .333 with 16 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .471 on-base percentage.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 4-2, 3.52 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-1, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark (1-2) made his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances. A native of nearby Wilmington, Ill., he made his fourth career appearance against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “It felt great pitching in front of a lot of friends and family,” said Roark, who earned the win in his first start of the year and fourth career appearance in Chicago. “They always come up here to watch us play. It was a great atmosphere.” He moved to the bullpen this season after going 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts last year.

--CF Denard Span went 1-for-3 and belted his second leadoff home run of the season (also on May 11 at Arizona) and ninth of his career. All four homers have come on the road. He’s batting .379 away on the road, 125 points higher than his home average (.254).

--RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. So far this month, he has four doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 RBIs, 18 walks and 21 runs scored. Harper hit safely in all five of his career games at Wrigley Field.

--C Wilson Ramos was 1-for-4 with a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning that gave Washington a 2-1 lead. He’s hit homers in each of his last two games at Wrigley Field, the last on June 28, 2104.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-2, 3.52 ERA) has wins in three of his last five decisions, including back-to-back wins entering Tuesday’s middle game of the series with the Cubs. Zimmermann has pitched at Wrigley Field only three times in his career and not since 2013. He’s 0-3 in his starts, including two losses by a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Favorable wind today for the offense. We got a couple of them elevated -- Span and Wilson (Ramos) -- and that was enough for us.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after C Wilson Ramos and CF Denard Span blasted homers in Washington’s win over the Cubs Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He will play three or four innings in an extended spring training game May 25, Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson