Washington Nationals - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Doug Fister takes a step closer toward returning to the Washington National’s rotation when he starts a throwing program Wednesday.

Fister, who is currently on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness, last pitched May 14 after giving up seven runs on eight hits in two innings against San Diego.

”The longer he’s off, the longer it’ll take to get back,“ said Washington manager Matt Williams. ”If he feels okay it could be a fairly aggressive program.

“(But) it’s unclear at this point but at least if he gets out and starts throwing it’s a good sign.”

Fister, currently 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA, was 16-6 in 2014 with a 2.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

Infielder Anthony Rendon, on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee sprain and has been involved in simulated games this week.

“He played three (innings) today, stole third which is a good sign because he’s not inhibited out there,” Williams said. “He’s letting it go.”

RECORD: 27-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 5-3, 1.67 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-2, 3.56 ERA)

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann held the Chicago Cubs scoreless over seven innings after giving up a lead-off home run to Cubs CF Dexter Fowler. He’s posted a 1.35 ERA over his last three starts but remains winless in four career starts at Wrigley Field.

--CF Denard Span went 2-for-4 and hit his second homer in two nights for the second time this season and fourth time in his career. Span had the Nationals’ first hit of the game with a third inning single and clubbed the solo homer -- his fifth of the season -- in the eighth inning. He’s his safely in six straight and 12-of-13 against the Cubs.

--RF Bryce Harper was fine on Tuesday after taking a diving into the Wrigley Field’s ivy-covered brick right field wall in the third inning while chasing Anthony Rizzo’s drive. He made the catch. “It’s never fun to run into a brick wall -- literally,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “(But) He was good the next at-bat. He hit a double.” On Tuesday, Harper tied the game at 1-1 with his leadoff solo home run to left for his 17th of the season and 12th in May.

--RHP Doug Fister, on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness, is scheduled to start a throwing program Wednesday. Fister is 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA and last pitched on May 14 after giving up seven runs on eight hits in two innings against San Diego.

--RHP Max Scherzer (5-3, 1.67 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale. He’s won four straight starts, including an eight-inning effort in last Friday’s 2-1 win over the Phillies. Scherzer is 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA when starting against the Cubs Lester.

--INF Anthony Rendon, on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee sprain, has been involved in simulated games this week. “He played three (innings) today, stole third which is a good sign because he’s not inhibited out there,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He’s letting it go.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the first couple of innings, I started getting the feel. The slider was good, and I was able to break the curveball out late and get a few strikeouts when I needed to. But it’s a good lineup, and I had to battle for sure.” -- Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann, after a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played extended spring training game in late May.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He is scheduled to start a throwing program May 27.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson