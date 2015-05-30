Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Washington Nationals are preparing for life without left-fielder Jayson Werth.

Manager Matt Williams confirmed reports on Friday that a CT scan performed on Werth’s left wrist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN revealed two small fractures.

Werth’s been on the disabled list since May 19 (retroactive to May 16) after being struck by a pitch from Padres right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne.

The CT scan was able to see what an X-ray and MRI couldn‘t, and solved the riddle as to why Werth couldn’t grip a bat.

“It’s a more extensive test ... it can look deeper,” Williams said. “It explains a lot. It explains why he had the continued pain.”

Werth returned home to D.C. and did not join the Nationals in Cincinnati, where they began a three-game weekend series on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

“There was no reason for him to be here, other than to sit and watch,” Williams said.

Although he was batting just .208 with two homers and 12 RBI in 27 games, Werth’s presence in the batting order and in left field will be missed.

In absence, Williams has utilized a left-field rotation of Michael Taylor, Clint Robinson and Tyler Moore, who combined had four years of major league experience entering this season.

“We’ll going to look at it and see what’s the best plan for that particular day,” the Nats’ skipper said. “I imagine it’d be roughly the same. But if someone gets hot and starts playing really well we will make that adjustment.”

Taylor got the start in Friday night’s 5-2 loss to the Reds and went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run.

Obviously it’s too early to place a timetable on Werth’s return, although some estimates cited August.

“It’s not like a ligament, where you have further risk coming back,” Williams said. “When the bones heal, he’s ready. Just needs to get in playing shape.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-2, 4.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-1, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Michael Taylor is among the options in left field while Jayson Werth recovers from a broken wrist. Taylor, the Nationals’ No. 2 prospect according to Baseball America, is batting .219 in 33 games with three homers and 13 RBIs. It’s been a struggle for the 24-year old at times. “If gets outside of himself and starts chasing pitches up in the strike zone, he could struggle,” said manager Matt Williams. “He’s going to get a chance to get in there on a fairly regular basis. Every player goes through peaks and valleys. He’s been in a valley. He’ll come out of that quickly.” Taylor went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run on Friday night.

--RHP Doug Fister threw on Friday with good results. “All’s good,” said manager Matt Williams. “With Doug’s injury, we need to make sure he’s strong.” Fister has been on the disabled list since May 15 with right forearm tightness. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. Fister is 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in seven starts this season.

--3B Anthony Rendon played second base and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday night. Rendon, on the disabled list since March 27 with a sprained left medial collateral ligament, has had a couple of setbacks in his rehab including an oblique strain. Rendon hit .287 with 21 homers and 83 RBIs in 153 games last season for the Nationals.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg left Friday’s start with an apparent injury after just 16 pitches with neck stiffness. “It’s pretty stiff,” Strasburg said. “I don’t know why. I felt fine in the first inning. Once I sat down before the second, it kind of tightened up a little bit. It was hard for me to turn my head to the left.” Strasburg said his neck felt fine in the first inning when he gave a solo homer to Reds first baseman Joey Votto, the 16th earned run he’s allowed in four starts. Manager Matt Williams said Strasburg would be evaluated on Saturday to further determine his status. Strasburg is 3-5 with a 6.55 ERA in 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty stiff. I don’t know why. I felt fine in the first inning. Once I sat down before the second, it kind of tightened up a little bit. It was hard for me to turn my head to the left.” -- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who left Friday’s start after just 16 pitches with neck stiffness.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played in extended spring training in late May. On May 29, Rendon made a rehab with Double-A Harrisburg.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw on May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program on May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck stiffness) left his start on May 29 with stiffness in the left side of his neck. He is day-to-day.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson