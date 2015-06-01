Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Bryce Harper returned to the Washington Nationals’ lineup on Sunday after being scratched from Saturday’s start with a sore back.

Harper went 0-for-2 on Sunday with a pair of walks and played flawlessly in right field during an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Nats right fielder was hit in the back by a pitch from Reds left-hander Tony Cingrani in the ninth inning of Friday night’s 5-2 loss. After being struck, Harper emphatically flung his bat and shin guards then briefly exchanged words with Cingrani and first baseman Joey Votto.

Clint Robinson replaced Harper in right field in Saturday’s 8-5 loss to the Reds.

“I tried to get loose but when I went on the field, it didn’t feel very good,” Harper said Saturday. “It’s more of a bone bruise. When I swing and I turn, it doesn’t feel very good.”

The last thing Harper is a two-time National League player of the week who’s been among the hottest hitters in baseball during the past month or so. The last thing he wants to do is compensate during his swing.

“I don’t want to switch anything up,” said Harper, on Saturday. “I don’t want to try to do something else that I haven’t been doing.”

Harper set a Nationals record for homers in a month when he clubbed 13 in May. He leads the major leagues with 43 RBIs, a .468 on-base percentage and a .733 slugging percentage.

His 18 homers are tied for the major-league league. His .329 average ranks fourth-best in the NL.

Including Sunday’s game, Harper has reached base in 19 of 21 games, batting .434 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in that stretch.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-5, 5.77 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 4-2, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark pitched six strong innings on Sunday, allowing two hits, but those were solo home runs by Todd Frazier and Brandon Phillips to put Cincinnati ahead 2-0. Roark walked two and had only one strikeout on Sunday through 92 pitches.

--LF Michael Taylor is trying to earn more playing time with Jayson Werth out indefinitely with a fractured wrist. After hitting a three-run home run to put the Nationals ahead in the sixth inning on Saturday, Taylor came through again in the seventh inning on Sunday, lacing a two-run single to tie the score 2-2.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (3-1) took the loss on Sunday after allowing two runs and two hits in one-third of an inning in an 8-2 defeat at Cincinnati. “He isn’t finding the zone enough and when he does, the ball is up,” said manager Matt Williams. It was the first loss this season for Barrett who ranks eighth among National League relievers with 12.71 strikeouts per nine innings.

--LHP Matt Grace didn’t retire a batter and allowed three runs on four hits in Sunday’s 8-2 loss at Cincinnati. “I‘m just not making pitches,” said Grace. “That’s the bottom line. It all has to do with location. I‘m not getting ahead. I‘m not attacking. I‘m not getting it done. I’ve got to be better.” Grace was converted to a reliever in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen’s been pushed a lot on this trip. It would help if your starters go deep into games. That didn’t happen much on this road trip. It’s a little blip.” - Nationals manager Matt Williams after Washington’s third straight loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Bryce Harper (sore back) was scratched from his start on May 30. On May 29, he was struck in the back by a Tony Cingrani pitch in the eighth inning. He returned to the lineup on May 31.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played in extended spring training in late May. On May 29, Rendon made a rehab with Double-A Harrisburg.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw on May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program on May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck stiffness) left his start on May 29 with stiffness in the left side of his neck. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he will begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Taylor Jordan

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson