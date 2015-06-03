Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals will give the ball to Taylor Jordan -- and not Stephen Strasburg -- in the series finale on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Strasburg has a left trapezius strain, manager Matt Williams confirmed Tuesday. Strasburg went on the disabled list Saturday after he threw just 16 pitches the previous day in his start against the Reds in Cincinnati. He saw team doctors on Monday at Nationals Park.

“It doesn’t allow him to go out and pitch the way he wants to,” Williams said of Strasburg. “The most important thing is that he’s not able to go do what he wants to do out there. So we have to get that right and allow him to do that so he can be competitive and pitch the way he wants to pitch and help us win games.”

Jordan was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 24 and came in for Strasburg on Friday against the Reds and pitched well before he was tagged with the loss. A right-hander from Florida, Jordan is 0-1 with an ERA of 5.79 in his only appearance for the Nationals this year.

He was 1-2 with an ERA of 2.14 in seven starts this year for Syracuse and he had an ERA of 1.61 in four starts in May for the Chiefs.

Strasburg is 3-5 with an ERA of 6.55 in 10 starts this year. “He’s been pretty darn good since his debut,” Williams said of the memorable 2010 debut by Strasburg. “And this is kind of the first rough patch that he’s faced. So we have to make sure that we determine what it is and fix it.”

The right-hander from San Diego State led the National League in strikeouts last year and had an ERA of 3.14.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 6-4, 4.97 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-1, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started the first game of the split-doubleheader against the Blue Jays in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon and he pitched eight scoreless innings in the 2-0 win. It was the first time Toronto had been shut out this year. Zimmermann is 10-5 in Interleague play in his career and he has now won four games in a row and has an ERA of 2.88. “I was just going to go as deep as I could,” said Zimmermann, aware the bullpen had been used a lot in the last week.

--OF Bryce Harper had two hits and missed by inches of his 19th homer when a double hit in the top of the fence in right in the second game Tuesday. He is hitting .329 with 44 RBIs.

--RHP Max Scherzer started the second game on Tuesday against Toronto in Washington in the nightcap of the split-doubleheader. He allowed two homers to Kevin Pillar and was tagged with the loss as he went six innings and gave up four earned runs. Scherzer fell to 4-1 in his career against the Blue Jays as he allowed two homers in a game for the first time this year. Scherzer had won his last five starts. He did get a hit for the third time in four starts.

--RHP Drew Storen retired all three batters that he faced in the first game of the split-doubleheader on Tuesday. That gave him a league-high 17 saves as he lowered his ERA to 0.81. He has only given up one extra-base hit this year.

--3B Yunel Escobar has been one of the most valuable players this year for the Nationals. He has been solid at third base and he had two more hits in the first game Tuesday to lift his average to .319 before hitless in three trips to the plate in the nightcap. He is now batting .314 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

--OF Matt den Dekker was called up from Triple-A to serve as the 26th man for the second game of the split-doubleheader on Tuesday but he was not used. He was acquired in a trade with the Mets in late March for reliever Jerry Blevins. He began the season with the Nationals and was hitting .230 in 41 games at Triple-A Syracuse.

--LF Clint Robinson got a rare start as Tyler Moore, who sometimes plays left, started at first to give Ryan Zimmerman a break. Manager Matt Williams likes the short stroke by Robinson, who has been a lefty pinch-hitter. “It is the function of his swing. It is an opportunity for him,” Williams said. His average fell to .232 as he was 0-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They are a powerful team.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, after giving up 10 hits in a loss to Toronto in the nightcap to split a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Denard Span (sore knee) did not play June 2 after leaving in the eighth inning of the game May 31.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played in extended spring training in late May. On May 29, Rendon started a new rehab assignment with Harrisburg. He worked out at Nationals Park on June 1, but he is due to resume his rehab with Harrisburg.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a bullpen session June 1. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29, and he threw his first bullpen session June 1. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19. He said May 8 he would begin some light arm exercises around June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Jordan

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson

OF Matt den Dekker