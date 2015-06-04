Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have had their share of injuries this season. Starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister are currently on the disabled list, as our everyday regulars Anthony Rendon and Jayson Werth.

Denard Span, the team’s regular center fielder, began the year on the disabled list after two surgeries since the end of last season. But he has hardly missed a beat on the field since coming off the DL on April 19 after missing the first 12 games.

Span reached base in 28 of his first 33 games and had back-to-back homer games twice -- something he has done just five times in his career. A left-handed hitter, Span sat out both games of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday with a sore knee. But he was back in the lineup as the leadoff hitter and center fielder in the series finale on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I don’t know if he is 100 percent (but) he feels good enough to back out there,” manager Matt Williams said. “Today he is good, which is a good sign. He is good to go today. I trust him with what he is telling me.”

Williams said another factor was that Span had batted several times against Toronto starter Mark Buehrle from when they played in the American League Central. Span came up with the Minnesota Twins while Buehrle was with the Chicago White Sox from 2000 to 2011. “He has some history versus Buehrle,” Williams said of Span.

Span entered Wednesday with an average of .364 in 33 at-bats against Buehrle. He appeared to lead off the last of the first with an infield hit but the Blue Jays challenged the play at first and Span was ruled out. Span was hitless in four trips to the plate as his average fell to .305 as Buehrle threw a six-hit shutout to beat the Nationals 8-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 4-4, 3.18 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-2, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span got the start in center and hit leadoff on Wednesday after he did not play in both games of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday due to a sore knee. He was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .305.

--RHP Taylor Jordan made his first start of the year for the Nationals on Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays. He got off to a rough start as the first four batters reached base and he allowed four runs in the first inning. Jordan got better but just gave up 10 hits and seven runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss. His first appearance for Washington this year came in relief against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday as starter Stephen Strasburg lasted just 16 pitches. “The balls that were left out over the plate were straight away pretty good,” manager Matt Williams said of the start against the Jays. Said Jordan: “Maybe the first inning I was trying to pick corners. Got hit around a lot.”

--OF Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Month on Wednesday. Later in the day he had two hits, including a double.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman, who sat out the second game Tuesday, was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He was hitless in three trips to the plate and is now batting .221.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at home in the first of a four-game series. He has allowed 69 hits in 59 innings over his first 10 starts.

--RHP Max Scherzer was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for May on Wednesday. That came one day after he saw his five-game winning streak come to an end. The first-year Washington pitcher won five games in May.

--OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Den Dekker had just two at-bats in a span of four games with the Nationals. He hit .230 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 152 at-bats in Syracuse.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg has a left trapezius strain but threw on flat ground Wednesday. “That was a good sign. It is one of those proverbial day-to-day things. He felt good enough to throw today,” manager Matt Williams said. Strasburg went on the disabled list May 30 after lasting just 16 pitches on May 29 in his start against the Reds in Cincinnati.

--INF Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain, oblique) played second base in the first game of a doubleheader in a minor league rehab start Wednesday at Double-A Harrisburg was DH in game two. He was 1-for-4 in the first game and 1-for-3 in the second.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) is slated to throw another bullpen session Thursday, manager Matt Williams said. “He is feeling good. He will throw all of his pitches,” Williams said. “He is making steps.”

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) was in the clubhouse Wednesday and in town to see team doctors after being in Florida. “He has some soreness again. He took a swing and it pinched,” said manager Matt Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good. He worked the corners and moves the ball well. He has been doing it for a long time.” -- Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond, after losing to Toronto and starter LHP Mark Buehrle on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played in extended spring training in late May. On May 29, Rendon started a new rehab assignment with Harrisburg. He worked out at Nationals Park on June 1, and resumed his rehab with Harrisburg on June 3.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a bullpen session June 1. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29, and he threw his first bullpen session June 1 and is schedule to throw another June 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Jordan

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson