Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- After an injury absence that extended longer than anyone initially expected, Anthony Rendon is finally back with the Washington Nationals.

And already, his manager is pleading for others not to pressure him for an offensive spark.

“You can’t expect him to be the catalyst for anything right now,” Matt Williams said of Rendon, who batted .287 with 21 homers and 83 RBIs last season while winning a Silver Slugger at third base. “But we’re glad to have him back.”

The infielder missed Washington’s first 53 games this season with a sprained left knee and then a strained left oblique before returning Thursday for the Nationals’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

With Washington scoring only 30 runs in its past 13 games, the pressure may soon ratchet up on Rendon, especially if third baseman Yunel Escobar is out for any length of time after sustaining a right wrist injury Thursday. Williams said X-rays were negative but that Escobar would be evaluated further Friday.

Rendon won a Silver Slugger at third base last season, but he will play mostly at second with Escobar also in the lineup, Williams said. Escobar is batting .317 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

“I‘m not surprised about anything anymore,” Rendon said. “I‘m just happy to go out here and help the team any way I can. If I end up playing first, second, third, short, left, center, left bench, you know, I‘m happy to be here.”

Quickly inserted into the No. 2 spot in the lineup, Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double in his first game back.

He appeared to have a chance for a storybook return when he came to the plate with two runners on in the ninth inning. However, pinch hitter Clint Robinson was picked off first base, and the Nationals took their third consecutive loss and sixth out of seven with Rendon still in the batter’s box.

“That can’t happen,” Robinson said. “I took the bat out of Anthony’s hands, one of our better hitters.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-25

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 2.30 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-2, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yunel Escobar left the game after the bottom of the first inning with a right wrist injury he apparently sustained while trying to check his swing on a strikeout. Nationals manager Matt Williams said Escobar’s X-rays came back negative but that the infielder would be evaluated further Friday. Escobar is batting .316 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 50 games with Washington, and if healthy, he is expected to play primarily at third base even with INF Anthony Rendon’s return.

--RHP Tanner Roark makes his third start of the season Friday after returning to the Nationals’ rotation May 25. Roark, who pitched in a range of relief roles to begin the season, has allowed three runs across his two starts (11 innings) as the Nationals deal with injuries to RHPs Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister. Roark went 15-10 last season as the Nationals’ fifth starter.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-3) allowed two runs over six innings, but he walked four batters for the first time since he went six scoreless innings against the Cardinals on April 21. The loss was Gonzalez’s first since April 26, a string of seven starts.

--RF Bryce Harper was held hitless for the second time in 10 games, but he still collected his 45th RBI when he chopped the ball to short with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Replays appeared to show Harper beat the throw from Cubs SS Starlin Castro, but Nationals manager Matt Williams previously lost a challenge and could not ask for another.

--INF Anthony Rendon had a single and a double in his first game back after missing Washington’s first 53 games, initially due to a left knee sprain and then because of a left oblique strain. He was activated from the disabled list before Thursday’s game. Rendon began the night playing second base but moved to third after Yunel Escobar left the game after striking out to end the first. Last season, Rendon batted .287 with 21 homers and 83 RBIs last season while winning a Silver Slugger at third base.

--RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, and he likely will start Saturday against the Cubs. Cole went 0-1 with one save and a 5.79 ERA in three games (one start) for Washington earlier this season. He was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in six starts for Syracuse.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. In two games (one start) for Washington, he was 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA. In seven starts for Syracuse earlier this season, Jordan went 1-2 with a 2.14 ERA.

--INF Wilmer Difo was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday when the Nationals activated INF Anthony Rendon off the disabled list. In five games with Washington since a May 19 call-up, Difo went 1-for-5.

--OF Michael Taylor had the first three-hit game of his career Thursday, going 3-for-4 while also stealing his fifth base of the season. It was the fifth multi-hit game of the season for Taylor, who is batting .350 (7-for-20) with five RBIs since May 29.

--2B Danny Espinosa replaced injured 3B Yunel Escobar in the second inning and found himself in the middle of controversy on the basepaths after reaching base in two of his three plate appearances. Espinosa was called out attempting to steal second in the fourth inning. Manager Matt Williams challenged, and the home crowd reacted positively after replays on the stadium video board suggested Espinosa was safe. However, second base umpire Joe West’s call was upheld. Espinosa also was called out on a very close eighth-inning groundout to second.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (strained left trapezius) played catch on flat ground for the second consecutive day Thursday. The Nationals placed Strasburg (3-5, 6.55 ERA) on the 15-day disabled list May 30, a day after he lasted only into the second inning in a 5-2 loss at Cincinnati. Strasburg has pitched beyond the sixth inning just once this season.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Thursday. Washington placed Fister (2-2, 4.31 ERA) on the disabled list May 15, a day after he allowed seven runs over two innings in an 8-3 loss at San Diego.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday. Solis (1-0, 5.00 ERA) has appeared five times in relief for the Nationals this year before landing on the disabled list May 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Six innings, two runs, even with all that storm in the first inning, I’ll take it any day of the week. It’s keeping your team in the game as much as possible.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, who took the loss Thursday as the Nationals fell 2-1 to the Cubs.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (sore left wrist) left the June 4 game. X-rays were negative, but he will be re-evaluated June 5.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played in extended spring training in late May. On May 29, Rendon started a new rehab assignment with Harrisburg. He worked out at Nationals Park on June 1, and resumed his rehab with Harrisburg on June 3. He was activated June 4.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP A.J. Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson