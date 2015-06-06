Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals will dip into their minor league system once again for a starting pitcher on Saturday when right-hander Joe Ross, 22, will make his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs.

Ross was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres on Dec. 18, 2014. He is the younger brother of Tyson Ross, a pitcher for the Padres who got the win 6-2 on Friday in Cincinnati as he lasted five innings.

The younger Ross has been with Double-A Harrisburg this year in the Washington system and was 2-2 with an ERA of 2.81 in his first nine starts this year for the Senators.

”Joe is off to a very good start this year in Harrisburg,“ according to Mark Scialabba, the farm director for the Nationals. ”He consistently pounds the strike zone with his live fastball to both sides of the plate in the low to mid 90s, features a plus slider with swing and miss quality and is making strides with his changeup.

“He’s very athletic and demonstrates the ability to make adjustments. We’re excited about his progress this season.”

Ross was 8-6 with an ERA of 3.98 last year for Single-A Lake Elsinore and 2-0, 3.60 in four games, three starts, for Double-A San Antonio in the San Diego system. He was a first-round pick in 2011 and began this year as the No. 96 prospect in baseball.

Said Washington manager Matt Williams: “It’s an opportunity for him. He has pitched well. We are excited about it.”

The Nationals can only hope his debut goes better than that of A.J. Cole. On April 28, Cole started for Washington in his big league debut in Atlanta against the Braves. Cole went two innings and allowed nine runs (four earned) and made an error in a no-decision.

Right-hander Taylor Jordan, in his first big league start this year and 15th overall, allowed four runs in the first inning and seven runs in six innings on Wednesday in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-2, 2.82 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Danny Espinosa (left wrist) got banged up in the fourth when Kris Bryant tried to stretch a single into a double. Espinosa made the tag and stayed in the game after getting some attention from the medical staff. Espinosa hit a three-run homer and also had a double in the win.

--INF Yunel Escobar (right wrist) did not play Friday after he left Thursday’s game after striking out in the first inning. He hurt his right wrist Thursday, though X-rays were negative. “We will play it day-by-day,” manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Tanner Roark made his third start of the year and two have been against the Cubs, the team he grew up rooting for in Illinois. Roark allowed six hits (three homers) and four runs in 5 2/3 innings before Aaron Barrett came on in the sixth. “You’ve got to be aggressive against him,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who hit two homers off Roark, said of the Washington starter. Roark got the win as the Nationals held on for the victory after leading, 5-1.

--RHP Joe Ross will make his big league debut as he gets the start on Saturday against the Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres in December. He is the younger brother of San Diego pitcher Tyson Ross, who started on Friday against the Reds in Cincinnati and got the win.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was moved to No. 2 hole in the lineup after hitting fifth most of the year, back of Bryce Harper. “Just a different look,” said manager Matt Williams. “He has had success in the two hole.” Zimmerman was 1-for-5 and is hitting .217. “He has been drifting to the pitcher,” Williams said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just makes great catches all of the time. I thought it was gone off the bat. You expect it all of the time.” -- Washington RHP Blake Treinen, on CF Denard Span, whose eighth-inning catch against the wall Friday robbed the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo of extra bases.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (wrist), who left the June 4 game after fanning in the first inning, did not play on June 5. He is day-to-day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) said June 5 he may make a minor league rehab appearance in the near future. “We haven’t made a decision,” manager Matt Williams said June 5. He went on the DL May 15.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck soreness) threw again on flat ground June 5. “He is progressing,” said manager Matt Williams, who did not rule out a minor league rehab start before Strasburg returns to the Nationals. Strasburg went on the DL on May 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) was to see doctors in Washington on June 5, according to manager Matt Williams. He has been on the DL all year.

--INF Danny Espinosa (left wrist) received medical attention after he tagged out Kris Bryant at second base in the fourth inning June 5. He stayed in the game and later had a double to go with the homer he hit in the second.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament, oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 24 but played in just two games before sustaining a side injury. He resumed baseball activities on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment on May 1. He was scratched May 2 because he couldn’t get loose and didn’t play May 3. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain May 4, and he was shut down for a few days. He went to the club’s Florida facility May 14 to resume baseball activities. He worked out at Nationals Park on May 20, taking grounders and hitting in the cage. He took groundballs at second base before the May 22 game and took batting practice on the field for the first time. He played in extended spring training in late May. On May 29, Rendon started a new rehab assignment with Harrisburg. He worked out at Nationals Park on June 1, and resumed his rehab with Harrisburg on June 3. He was activated June 4.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP A.J. Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson