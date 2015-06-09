Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals, with incredible success with first-round picks in the past, had to settle for a second-round pick this year and they went with LSU center fielder Andrew Stevenson as the 58th player taken overall. He was ranked as the 165th-best prospect by Baseball America based on talent and not signability.

A left-handed hitter and possible leadoff man, Stevenson is hitting .356 with 11 doubles, five triples and one homer with 26 steals in 33 tries for a team headed to the College World Series after beating UL-Lafayette in the Super Regionals in Baton Rouge on Sunday. Stevenson, 21, is from Youngsville, La.

The second pick of the night for the Nationals was Blake Perkins, a high school outfielder from Verrado High in Arizona who went with the No. 69 overall pick. Perkins, 18, hit .461 with seven homers in 89 at-bats this spring. Last year, the Nationals didn’t draft a prep outfielder until the 32nd round.

Mike Rizzo, the president of baseball operations and general manager for Washington, and Kris Kline, assistant general manager/vice president, scouting operations for the Nationals, were slated to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday to discuss the first two picks. The call had been slated for late Monday but was pushed back since the draft went late, according to a team spokesman.

In an e-mail, Nationals scout Mitch Sokol, whose coverage area includes Arizona, referred questions on Perkins to scouting director Kline, citing organizational policy. Perkins was also used as a closer at times for his high school team.

“Blake, he’s usually our closer,” coach Jim Shields told the West Valley View after one win this season. “We haven’t had to use him much. It was good to see him come in and throw hard, throw strikes and shut the door for not pitching in a while.”

Stevenson was chosen from an LSU team of top prospects. His teammate, shortstop Alex Bregman, went No. 2 overall to the Houston Astros in the draft.

“I wanted to be part of a winning tradition and have an opportunity to win a national championship,” Stevenson said on the school athletic website about picking LSU. His brother, Will, played football at UL-Lafayette for two years and his mother has taught at St. Thomas More, where he went to high school.

The Nationals did not have a first-round pick due to the free agent signing of right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer, who takes a record of 6-4 into his start Tuesday against the Yankees in New York.

The No. 58 pick this year was due the Nationals for the failure to sign 2014 selection Andrew Suarez, a left-handed pitcher from the University of Miami who went No. 57 overall last year but didn’t sign. Suarez was picked 61st overall on Monday by the San Francisco Giants.

Pitcher Erick Fedde, the first-round pick in 2014 for the Nationals out of Nevada-Las Vegas, is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had prior to the 2014 draft.

Washington had the overall first-round selection in 2009 (Stephen Strasburg) and 2010 (Bryce Harper). It was five years ago, on June 8, 2010, that Strasburg made his big league debut by striking out 14 batters with no walks in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Strasburg is now on the disabled list with neck soreness.

Right fielder Harper appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated six years ago -- June 8, 2009 -- and currently leads the National League in homers with 19 and ranks among the league leaders in several other categories. Another first-round pick, Anthony Rendon, went No. 6 overall in 2011 to Washington. He hit 21 homers with 39 doubles last year and just came off the disabled list Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 6-4, 1.85 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 3-1, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Danny Espinosa took over in left field in the top of the eighth as left fielder Michael A. Taylor moved to center and Denard Span, who had been in center, came out. It was the first time in the majors Espinosa played left. Earlier this year he played third for the first time. Espinosa began the day with seven homers, the most among National League second baseman.

--INF Yunel Escobar was back in the starting lineup Sunday after he sat out the last two games. He singled in his first at-bat and also had a single in the fifth. Escobar added a single in the seventh for his third hit and he is now hitting .325.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman, mired in a slump, got the day off as Tyler Moore started at first base. Zimmerman was 1-for-18 on the homestand and is hitting .213 this year in 207 at-bats with five homers.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann got the start on Sunday against the Cubs. He clearly did not have his best stuff and suffered his first loss since April 18. He went five innings and gave up a season-high 10 hits and four earned runs. “I just wasn’t locating. My breaking pitches were terrible,” he said.

--INF Anthony Rendon, in his fourth game since coming off the disabled list Thursday, started at third and batted cleanup Sunday. He was hitless in four trips to the plate and is hitting .200 in four games.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) made a minor league rehab start on Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse. In three innings, he gave up one run with six strikeouts against Pawtucket.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) left the game in the top of the eighth on Sunday. Michael A. Taylor moved from left to center and Danny Espinosa, a second baseman, played left for the first time in his career. Span is day-to-day.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) made a minor league rehab appearance Sunday for Double-A Harrisburg at Trenton. In one inning, he gave up five hits and three runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just wasn’t locating. My breaking pitches were terrible. I just wasn’t sharp today.” -- Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann, after a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) left the June 7 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 7.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson