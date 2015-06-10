Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper wasn’t biting.

When the question from a New York tabloid reporter posed the question about Harper possibly coming to the New York Yankees once his contract runs out, the 22-year-old stuck to the script with his answer.

”I love the Nationals,“ Harper said before Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to the Yankees ”I enjoy the Nationals organization and the fans that support me in right field every single day. I love running out there and seeing them out there. It’s a lot of fun.

“The Nationals are such a great organization. Ted Lerner he gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues. It’s just a fun time and we such a great team here and we enjoy it every single day.”

Free agency for Harper will be after the 2018 season and since he is client of Scott Boras, it will likely be a significant cost for his services and by then it might be the baseball equal of LeBron James’ two free-agency stints in 2010 and last summer.

Eventually Harper will address that and maybe even re-sign long-term with Washington like many other younger players. Tuesday was not one of those times he wished to discuss the topic no matter how the question was phrased.

Instead, Harper spoke about trying to hit the ball as hard as he could in a pre-draft workout in New York and how much he enjoyed watching Bernie Williams and Paul O‘Neill growing up.

“I‘m not sure. I was probably trying to launch because I was 14 years old,” Harper said. “I was just trying to hit the ball as hard as I could. I was trying to have a good time and hit the ball as hard as I could.”

As for his first game at Yankee Stadium, it was a mixed night. Harper hit his 20th home run and double in the ninth but also struck out trying to bunt on a 1-2 count that he explained as “trying to get on base” and manager Matt Williams declined to comment on.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-3, 4.57 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-1, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez dropped five straight starts against the Yankees before getting a no-decision against them May 19 in Washington. After allowing six runs and six hits in five innings, Gonzalez will seek his first win over the Yankees since getting his only career victory against them July 25, 2009 in New York for the Oakland Athletics. Gonzalez last pitched Thursday against the Chicago Cubs when he allowed two runs and four hits over six innings.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck stiffness) threw a bullpen session before Tuesday’s game and did not report any issues with his neck of upper back. He will likely pitch batting practice this weekend when the team is in Milwaukee. Manager Matt Williams said he would need to go on a rehab assignment because pitching at game speed is a better indicator if there is discomfort. “It’s particularly important for him to go out there and get some adrenaline going and let it fly, and make sure he’s OK,” Williams said.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm tightness) pitched 3 2/3 innings Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse and threw about 60 pitches. His pitch count will increase to approximately 75 Friday in a start for Double-A Harrisburg and it is possible Fister could return after that. “There’s no reason he can’t go to 75 and see where he’s at there and then we can make a decision,” manager Matt Williams said.

--CF Denard Span was a late scratch with back spasms injury. He experienced back spasms during Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs and wanted to test it out in batting practice.

--SS Yunel Escobar served as the designated hitter and that was to protect his sore wrist. Manager Matt Williams said he didn’t want to risk him injuring the wrist by making diving plays or throwing from awkward positions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a good pitcher. A lot of balls down out of the strike zone, split-fingers, fastball where he wanted it. We had a couple of chances against him.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, of Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka after the Nationals lost for the ninth time in 12 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) left the June 7 game. He was in Washington’s original starting lineup June 9 but was a late scratch. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7 and will continue it for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals after that.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and will face live hitters in batting practice June 12-14 in Milwaukee. He will need at least one rehab start to make sure he is not feeling any discomfort.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 7.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson