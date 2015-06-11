Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Washington Nationals rave about outfielder Michael Taylor’s defense.

His ability to hit meaningful home runs also is pretty good and it was on display Wednesday afternoon.

Washington picked up a 5-4 win when center fielder Denard Span’s infield single scored first baseman Tyler Moore with two outs in the 11th.

It is possible that the Nationals do not reach extra innings without Taylor. Facing a 1-2 count against Yankees rookie left-hander Jacob Lindgren with two outs in the eighth with Washington trailing 4-2, Taylor hit a sinker over the right-field wall for a two-run home run.

“He doesn’t come off the fastball,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He can get himself in a good hitter’s count and he’s got power to all fields. He showed it today.”

Taylor entered the game in the seventh as a defensive replacement for Clint Robinson. An inning later, he hit his fifth home run and each of those home runs tied a game or gave the Nationals the lead.

“I definitely wasn’t thinking that (home run),” Taylor said. “I was trying to put the barrel on the ball. In situations like that, it’s easy to try and do too much and getting into in a spot you don’t want to be on. I‘m just trying to stay short and get something to hit.”

This year, he hit a ninth-inning grand slam in Arizona on May 13 after entering the game when right fielder Bryce Harper was ejected. That home run and Wednesday’s home run were the only two that came during Washington victories.

And home runs like Wednesday’s come after Taylor constantly reminds himself to not have a long swing. That reminder happens not only in the dugout but in between pitches when he steps out of the batter’s box.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-2, 3.16 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-7, 5.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark looks to remain unbeaten as a starting pitcher this season when he pitches in the opener of Washington’s four-game series at Milwaukee on Thursday. Roark moved into the rotation on May 25 and is 2-0 with a 3.78 ERA. Roark last started in Friday’s 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs and picked up the win on a night when he needed 97 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. In that game, he allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in an outing that saw Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo and C Miguel Montero hit home runs against him. Roark’s only previous start against the Brewers was July 19 in Washington, when he allowed one run and six hits over seven innings.

--CF Denard Span returned to the lineup after being a late scratch from Tuesday’s game with back spasms and had three hits, including the go-ahead infield single in the 11th. The Nationals waited for Span to test out his back swinging in the batting cage before releasing their lineup about 80 minutes before first pitch. Span said he still felt stiff in the batting cage but that the condition improved as the game went on.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot recently and the combination of foot pain and a 4-for-46 slump led Nationals manager Matt Williams to give him the day off from the starting lineup for the third time in four games. “It’s not like it’s a pulled muscle, so it’s something that bothers him differently every day,” Williams said. “Some days it’s better than others. Some days it doesn’t go well. We’ll see.”

--LHP Gio Gonzalez does not have a win against the Yankees since July 25, 2009 when he was with Oakland. His last two starts against them have been no-decisions in games that the Nationals have won in extra innings. On Wednesday, Gonzalez said he threw whatever pitches Jose Lobaton called and he wound up allowing two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

--2B Danny Espinosa continued to hit by falling a triple shy of the cycle. Espinosa is hitting .438 (7-for-16) over his last six games and on Tuesday, he was seen taking fly balls in left field in preparation for a possible appearance there to keep his bat in the lineup. Espinosa had never played the outfield until Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs when the Nationals ran out of outfielders.

--RF Bryce Harper reached base for the 29th time in 30 road games. One of the times that he didn’t reach was when he flied out to the warning track in left field against LHP Jacob Lindgren. Lindgren is 147 days younger than Harper. That marked the first time Harper faced a pitcher younger than he is. “Very cool,” Harper said. “Hopefully they’re all younger one day, (when I‘m) 40 years old and I‘m playing against 20-year-olds.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Get on my horses. We need a win and we’re ready to get on an airplane. So I just dug deep and tried to get to first.” -- Washington CF Denard Span, of his approach in the 11th, when he had the go-ahead infield single Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) left the June 7 game. He was in Washington’s original starting lineup June 9 but was a late scratch. He returned to the lineup for the June 10 game after testing out his back in the batting cages.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7 and will continue it for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals after that.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and will face live hitters in batting practice June 12-14 in Milwaukee. He will need at least one rehab start to make sure he is not feeling any discomfort.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 7.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF/INF Clint Robinson