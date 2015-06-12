Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Washington Nationals hope some time off will help first baseman Ryan Zimmerman get back to being his old self again.

Zimmerman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with plantar fasciitis, a condition that has bothered him all season and is a contributing factor to his lackluster offensive play.

“It’s pretty typical plantar fasciitis,” manager Matt Williams said Thursday before the Nationals lost 6-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s not getting any better. Over the last three or four games, it’s just really bothering him.”

Zimmerman, 30, has 12 doubles, five home runs and 34 RBIs in 56 games but is batting just .209 with a .265 on-base percentage and is last among qualifiers at his position with a .611 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“Right now, it’s total rest,” Williams said, “so he’ll get off of it for a few days and not push it too hard. Let it calm down. Hopefully in 15 (days), he’s ready to go. Generally, when it’s gone, it’s gone.”

With Zimmerman sidelined, Williams turned to Clint Robinson to man first base, and Robinson hit his first career homer Thursday. The Nationals also could use Tyler Moore or Danny Espinosa at first until Zimmerman returns.

Washington filled Zimmerman’s roster spot with outfielder Matt van Dekker, who was acquired from the Mets on March 30 and has appeared in four games for the Nationals this season, going 0-for-2. He hit .234 while playing 47 games for Triple-A Syracuse.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-3, 3.18 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 2-6, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The timetable for his return is uncertain. Zimmerman has 12 doubles, five home runs and 34 RBIs in 56 games this season but is batting just .209 with a .265 on-base percentage and is last among qualifiers at his position with a .611 OPS.

--RHP David Carpenter will look to turn around a tough season with the Nationals after he was acquired from the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for minor league INF Tony Renda. Carpenter, 29, was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in 22 games this season for the Yankees, who designated him for assignment June 3. In parts of five major league seasons, Carpenter is 11-11 with a 3.73 ERA in 201 appearances.

--INF Tony Renda was dealt Thursday to the New York Yankees, a week after he was designated for assignment by the Nationals. Washington’s second-round pick in 2012, the 24-year-old was batting .267 (55-for-206) this season with 10 doubles and 31 runs. In 367 minor league games, he has 77 stolen bases.

--OF Matt van Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, and he joined the Nationals in time for their game at Milwaukee, though he didn’t play. It is the third big league stint of the season for van Dekker, who has appeared in four games, going 0-for-2. He played in 47 games for Syracuse, batting .234 with seven doubles and 20 RBIs.

--RHP Jordan Zimmerman takes the ball Friday as the Nationals continue a four-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Zimmerman, a native of Auburndale, Wis., and alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, has never lost a game at Miller Park, where he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts and has struck out 20 in 18 innings.

--LHP Sammy Solis was activated from the disabled list Thursday and optioned to Double-A Harrisburg. He landed on the DL in late May due to left shoulder inflammation, and he made two rehab appearances for Harrisburg this week, allowing six runs in a total of one inning. In five relief outings for Washington, he went 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA.

--OF Nate McLouth was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday, opening a spot on the Nationals’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP David Carpenter. McLouth has been out all season while recovering from right shoulder surgery performed last August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really struggled tonight to find location. The balls were up in the strike zone all night. We got some runs via some miscues on their part tonight, but Tanner struggled to find consistency down in the zone. But we had a chance to win it.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on RHP Tanner Roark, who gave up five runs in 6 2/3 innings Thursday during the Brewers’ 6-5 loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activates for a few days.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7, and he will make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches, and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and will face live hitters in batting practice June 12-14 in Milwaukee. He will need at least one rehab start to make sure he is not feeling any discomfort.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker