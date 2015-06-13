Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Aaron Barrett was placed on the disabled list Friday after being forced from the game a night earlier when he strained his right biceps.

Barrett, 3-2 with a 4.64 ERA this season, is slated to return to Washington and undergo further examination by the Nationals’ medical staff.

“Preliminary (report) is that he’s got a biceps strain,” Williams said. “He’ll get back and see the doctor, see what the diagnosis is and what the program would be from there.”

With Barrett out, the Nationals activated right-hander David Carpenter, who was acquired a day earlier in a trade with the New York Yankees.

He is 11-11 with a 3.79 ERA in 210 games over parts of five seasons and had a 4.82 ERA in 22 games when he was designated for assignment June 3.

“He’s been throwing regular bullpens,” Williams said. “Of course, he hasn’t had regular game competition in quite some time, but he threw a touch-and-feel bullpen today. He’s fully healthy and ready to go.”

Carpenter has plenty of experience with the NL East having spent the past two seasons with Atlanta, where he was 10-5 with a 2.63 ERA in 21 games.

“It will definitely help getting to face guys I‘m familiar with,” Carpenter said. “They’re also familiar with me, but getting back to a familiar setting is kind of nice.”

Carpenter made his Nationals debut Friday, working a scoreless eighth inning that included a strikeout of Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 3-6, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Carpenter was added to the Nationals roster and worked a scoreless eighth inning in Washington’s 8-4 loss to the Brewers Friday. Carpenter was acquired Thursday in a trade with the New York Yankees, who designated him for assignment on June 3 after posting a 4.82 ERA in 22 appearances this season.

--RHP Aaron Barrett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a strained right bicep. He will return to Washington to get examined by team doctors before a rehab plan is set, manager Matt Williams said. Barrett had to leave the game Thursday after throwing a pitch in the eighth inning. He’s 3-2 with a 4.64 ERA this season.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was tagged for six runs on nine hits and a walk in just 3 1/3 innings Friday, losing for the first time in his career at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. In his last two outings this season, Zimmermann has allowed 10 runs in 8 1/3 innings of work.

--RF Bruce Harper had two hits, including his 21st home run of the season Friday in the Nationals’ 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. He has hits in each of his last four games along with 21 multi-hit and 11 multi-RBI games this season

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) was sent on a rehab assignment for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches, and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My stuff wasn’t where it was supposed to be. I just wasn’t locating. I’d have to come after them but I was leaving stuff out over the middle and they made me pay tonight.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, tagged for six runs in just 3 1/3 innings in Friday’s loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right bicep strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He will return to Washington for further examination by the team’s medical staff.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw a 60-pitch live batting practice session June 12. He could begin a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7, and was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches, and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker