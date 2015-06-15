Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With the bullpen struggling under an increased workload, the Washington Nationals got some good news over the weekend as starting right-handers Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister made progress on their rehabs and could be back with the team in the next few weeks.

Fister threw six shutout innings Friday night for Double-A Harrisburg then returned to Washington to be evaluated. He will throw a full bullpen session this week and if all goes well, could be back in the rotation when his turn next comes up.

“The numbers were good, 70 pitches through six innings,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He was efficient and threw all of his pitches for strikes. We’ll get him through a bullpen and see where he’s at.”

Strasburg is a little further from returning, but felt good after throwing a 60-pitch simulated game Friday. He, too, will go through a bullpen session this week and barring any setbacks, would then begin a rehab assignment.

“He felt good coming out of it,” Williams said. “Felt good (after), no issues. So we’ll get him into his bullpen and make a decision what the next step is. But he came out of it good. Which is a good sign.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-3, 4.42 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 5-2, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper was still sore after taking a pitch to the left knee in the ninth inning Saturday and sat out the series finale at Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Harper leads the majors this season with 52 walks, a .479 slugging percentage and a 1.024 OPS. He’s reached safely in 32 of 33 road games this season.

--RHP Max Scherzer set a career high and franchise single-season record with 16 strikeouts Sunday while recording just his second career complete-game shutout. Scherzer was perfect through six innings and allowed just one hit -- a bloop single to Brewers CF Carlos Gomez -- and one walk on the day. He is the third pitcher to strike out 16 or more batters in a game this season joining the Indians Corey Kluber, who struck out 18 Cardinals on May 13, and Michael Pineda, who fanned 16 Orioles on May 10. Scherzer also singled in the fourth inning, extending his hitting streak to four games.

--SS Ian Desmond went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday, wrapping up a dismal four-game series at Milwaukee. Desmond went 1-for-13 against the Brewers with 10 strikeouts and is 1-for-21 in his last six games.

--SS Trea Turner officially joined the Nationals organization Sunday, completing a three-team offseason trade between Washington, San Diego and Tampa Bay. Turner was a player to be named later in the deal but as the Padres’ first-round draft choice in 2014, had to wait a full year before he could be traded. He was batting .322 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBIs for San Diego’s Double-A affiliate and will report to Double-A Harrisburg.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve seen no-hitters. Been involved on the other side of no-hitters. I just thought he was in complete control from the first pitch today. They’re an aggressive hitting club that he was able to get ahead on and finish. A really nice performance today.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on RHP Max Scherzer near-no-hitter in a win vs. Milwaukee on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Bryce Harper (left knee) was held out of the Nationals’ June 14 game at Milwaukee after being struck by a pitch the night before.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right bicep strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He will return to Washington for further examination by the team’s medical staff.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw a 60-pitch live batting practice session June 12. He could begin a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7, and was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. Fister is scheduled to throw about 75 pitches, and if that goes well, he could rejoin the Nationals.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. As of May 20, he was throwing and hitting pain-free, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker