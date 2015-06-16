Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Before Monday’s game, the Washington Nationals had won six of Gio Gonzalez’s last eight starts, averaging nearly seven runs of run support over the last seven.

That support wasn’t there Monday in a 6-1 loss to the Rays, and Gonzalez -- who had allowed a total of nine runs in his previous four starts -- had his shortest outing of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings and giving up eight hits.

“I was falling behind trying to get in the strike zone, and they were putting the ball in play, just they found holes,” Gonzalez said. “They found hits, found a way to get a run in. ... Obviously it wasn’t working, walking too many guys, falling behind on everyone.”

Reliever Taylor Hill would end up lasting longer than Gonzalez, providing 3 2/3 innings of one-run relief, but the damage was done, especially with Washington stranding 12 runners on base.

“You fall behind on them, you give them a chance to score some runs, they’re doing to do it,” Gonzalez said of the Rays. “This is just one of those things where you’ve just got to learn to turn the page and move forward.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-2, 3.71 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-2, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) is due to make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday. If all goes well, his following start could be for the Nationals.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez had his shortest outing of the season, lasting only 3 1/3 innings and giving up eight hits and five runs. Gonzalez got behind hitters, walking three, and losing his command of the strike zone all night.

--DH Bryce Harper was limited to DH duties for the first time this season as he recovers from a leg injury, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk, striking out twice in the 6-1 loss. Manager Matt Williams expects Harper to be back to normal on Tuesday.

--2B Anthony Rendon had two hits and a walk, providing a spark from the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

--RHP Taylor Hill pitched well in long relief, holding the Rays to one run in 3 2/3 innings after a short outing from starter Gio Gonzalez. Hill walked three batters, hit another and gave up two stolen bases, but lowered his ERA to 3.75.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Gio was just not himself. Just couldn’t throw it where he wanted to throw it. Got behind hitters, lost command of the strike zone. Just didn’t have any command at all today.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on starting LHP Gio Gonzalez struggling in a loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw a 60-pitch live batting practice session June 12. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. If all goes well, his following start could be for the Nationals.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. He might rejoin the major league rotation in mid-June.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker