Washington Nationals - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For a Washington Nationals team that hovered around the .500 mark much of this season, a 16-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday was a chance to enjoy the gluttony of a 23-hit offensive explosion.

“I feel like we looked like an American League team tonight,” said right fielder Bryce Harper, who had three hits, including his 22nd home run, before being pulled for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. “We had a lot of fun as a team. ... We were able to put some runs up on the board for (starter Tanner Roark) early, and I think that was huge for us tonight.”

Washington hit four home runs -- three of them monster blasts longer than 440 feet, including first baseman Clint Robinson’s 449-foot blast off one of support rings in the roof of Tropicana Field.

“That was a bomb,” Harper said. “Being able to put something up there, a little ‘Natural’-esque with the thunder and lightning on the outside. That was truly incredible. I went up to him and told him congrats and you know, ‘You punished the ball.’ It was good to see.”

Second baseman Danny Espinosa set a career high with five hits, and Robinson set a career best with four, while catcher Wilson Ramos had two home runs and four RBIs. The bottom four in the Nationals’ lineup went a combined 13-for-20, and every starter had at least one hit.

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-4, 3.74 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 1-1, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Danny Espinosa set a career high with five hits in Tuesday’s win -- all singles. He is the second second baseman in the majors to have a five-hit game this year, joining the Marlins’ Dee Gordon.

--RF Bryce Harper hit a mammoth, 443-foot home run over the Rays’ touch tank in right-center field, and he matched his career high with 22 home runs this season. Harper, who fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle, left the game for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

--RHP Tanner Roark’s strong pitching was lost in all the Nationals’ hitting. He held the Rays to one run in seven innings, striking out four and walking only one. He lowered his ERA to 3.38 on the season thanks to his longest outing of 2015.

--1B Clint Robinson went 4-for-5 with a 449-foot home run and a double in the same inning. He became the second player in Nationals history to get two extra-base hits in the same inning; Ryan Zimmerman did so in 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All in all, a good win for us.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals demolished the Rays 16-4 Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw a 60-pitch live batting practice session June 12. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. If all goes well, his following start could be for the Nationals.

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. He might rejoin the major league rotation in mid-June.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker