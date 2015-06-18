Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals have been without two-fifths of their starting rotation since May 30, when Stephen Strasburg went on the disabled list with neck tightness.

But there is a good chance Washington will be back at full strength with the vaunted rotation in a few days. Doug Fister, who went on the disabled list May 15 with right forearm tightness, is slated to start on Thursday at home against Tampa Bay. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 4.31 in seven starts this year.

“I am definitely looking forward to it,” said Fister, standing his locker prior to Wednesday’s game. “I‘m looking forward to get into a game again.”

Fister has spent time watching video of himself since going on the disabled list. He said time in the minors gave him perspective.

“It reminds you of where you want to be,” Fister said.

Fister does not throw hard so command is key to his success. One American League scout noted in spring training that his velocity was down, and that was the case in a minor league rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse earlier this month. Fister made another minor league rehab start on Friday for Double-A Harrisburg.

His last outing for the Nationals was May 14 at San Diego went he went just two innings and allowed eight hits and seven earned runs.

Fister was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers after the 2013 season. He began the 2014 season on the disabled list with the Nationals before coming off in early May. He then went 16-6 with an ERA of 2.41 in 25 starts and helped Washington win the National League East.

Strasburg made a minor league rehab start in a day game on Wednesday in Harrisburg against Richmond, a farm team of the San Francisco Giants. He gave up four hits and one run in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts in the 4-3 loss.

“His stuff looked good. His fastball had some life. I am sure he felt good about it,” said Richmond outfielder and cleanup hitter Devin Harris, who had a popout and groundball out against Strasburg.

Harris, who played in college at East Carolina, said he saw about five pitches in each trip to the plate against Strasburg.

The reports were good for Matt Williams, the Washington manager.

“I thought he came out of it fine,” Williams said of Strasburg. After throwing five innings Strasburg threw nine more pitches in the bullpen for a total of 80. “That is a really nice pitch count for him,” Williams said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-4, 2.00 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-2, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Steven Strasburg (left trapezius strain) was effective Wednesday in a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings. He yielded four hits and no walks while striking out six. He will make at least one more minor league start before rejoining the Nationals.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started Wednesday against the Rays. It was the first time he faced Tampa Bay since his 10th start in his rookie year, when he allowed a solo homer in five innings. Zimmermann gave up three runs in seven innings and lost his third straight start. “A couple of home runs. I can live with that,” Zimmermann said.

--OF Bryce Harper had the first hit of the game for the Nationals -- a bloop single in the fourth. Washington was held to two hits Wednesday after getting 23 on Tuesday in a win at Tampa Bay. “It happens. If I had the formula, if anybody had that formula, we’d certainly do something about it,” manager Matt Williams said. “We’d love to get 23 hits every day, score a whole bunch of runs. Unfortunately, the way baseball is, that doesn’t happen.”

--INF Yunel Escobar, a former Tampa Bay shortstop, started at third on Wednesday for the Nationals. He was hitless in his first four trips to the plate.

--RHP Mitch Lively, who had been with Triple-A Syracuse, was given his release by the Nationals. He will join a team in Japan after going 0-2, 2.31 in 18 games, with two starts, for Syracuse.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’d love to get 23 hits every day, score a whole bunch of runs. Unfortunately, the way baseball is, that doesn’t happen.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals mustered only two hits against the Rays, a day after banging out 23.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right forearm soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam May 16 revealed no tear. He began a throwing program May 29. He threw bullpen sessions June 1 and June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 7, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on June 12. He will be activated for a June 18 start.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw batting practice June 12. Strasburg made a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. He will make at least one more minor league start before rejoining the Nationals.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker