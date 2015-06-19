Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- June has been a cruel month for the Nationals.

Washington (34-33) made three errors in its last two games and has a record of 6-11 this month after losing 5-3 at home on Thursday to the Tampa Bay Rays.

There was more bad news as outfielder Bryce Harper, hitting .344 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs, left the game in the top of the sixth with a mild left hamstring strain. He was injured while making a throw to the infield on wet grass two innings after the game was delayed by 17 minutes by rain.

“I came up throwing and it was really slippery out there in the rain,” Harper said. “My right knee gave out and then I put all my pressure on the left knee, and got my hamstring, lower hamstring and the knee a little bit.”

“It doesn’t feel very good,” he added. “Was in pretty good pain. A little scared at the same time, because I could feel a little bit more on the lower half of it. But see how I am tomorrow, and go from there.”

Manager Matt Williams confirmed it was a mild hamstring strain.

“I‘m just going to see how it feels tomorrow,” Harper said. “Be smart about it of course. It’s still early. So just try to be as smart as I can. I want to be in there, but if I don’t feel right tomorrow, then maybe taking that day off might help me a little bit. I’ll see how I feel.”

If he goes on the disabled list, he would join everyday players Jayson Werth (outfielder) and Ryan Zimmerman (first baseman), and pitchers Stephen Strasburg, Aaron Barrett and Craig Stammen.

The injury to Harper came on the same day pitcher Doug Fister came off the disabled list to start against the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-2, 1.89 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 1-1, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper left the game Thursday against the Rays after he slipped on wet grass in the sixth inning. The game had been halted for 17 minutes by rain in the seventh. Harper has a mild left hamstring strain, according to manager Matt Williams. Harper is hitting .344 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs.

--RHP Taylor Hill was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Doug Fister. Hill is 0-0 with an ERA of 3.75 in six games out of the pen for the Nationals. He has been a starter most of the year at Triple-A.

--RHP Doug Fister came off the disabled list to pitch Thursday. He fell to 2-3 with an ERA of 4.80 as he allowed nine hits and five earned runs with no walks and three strikeouts. “I felt a lot better,” he said. “It’s a work in progress; I keep saying that. I keep going back to my routine. I‘m pleased with where I am at.”

--SS Yunel Escobar had five hits in five at-bats Thursday. It was the third time this year he had five hits in a game. Escobar is now hitting .331 with three homers.

--INF Danny Espinosa had two more hits and lifted his average to .267. He is among the league leaders in homers for a second basemen with eight but he has been seeing action at first base with Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list.

--RHP Joe Ross, who began the year at Double-A, will start at home Friday against the Pirates. Ross will be making his third big league start while he will be opposed by A.J. Burnett, making his 418th career start.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) sat out Wednesday against the Rays but was back in the starting lineup Thursday. He had two hits in four at-bats with a run and is hitting .307.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have had problems with my left leg before. It was definitely really scary. We will see how it feels tomorrow.” -- Nationals RF Bryce Harper, after injury his hamstring slipping on the wet grass while making a throw on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left hamstring strain) left in sixth inning June 18 after he made a throw to the infield. He will be evaluated June 19.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw batting practice June 12. Strasburg made a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. He will make at least one more minor league start before rejoining the Nationals.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker