Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Manager Matt Williams, of the Washington Nationals, wants his under-achieving team to “step up” while playing without star outfielder Bryce Harper. In the sixth inning of Thursday’s game Harper suffered a mild left hamstring strain while making a throw toward home.

“One of the best players in the game,” said manager Williams, who added the team needs to compensate for the loss of Harper.

The Nationals were a trendy World Series pick in spring training by many pundits. After a 4-1 win at home Friday over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Nationals are 35-33 as the midway point of the season nears.

Williams said Friday that his “step up” comment is no indictment of any certain player. That said veteran shortstop Ian Desmond, hitting .153 in last 15 games with 15 errors, was benched on Friday with Danny Espinosa getting the start at short.

“I hope he rests. I want him to rest, take a blow,” Williams said of Desmond. “He has been an everyday player for a long time.”

Desmond took part in infield drills and took a regular turn during batting practice on the field. Williams did not rule Desmond being out of the lineup on Saturday against the Pirates. “If it turns into two (days) it turns into two,” Williams said.

With Harper out, Clint Robinson started in right field and had one hit. Tyler Moore made a rare start first and had two hits. Espinosa had two hits and an RBI triple.

All nine of the Washington starters had a hit, and the Nationals banged out 14 safeties. So for one night it seems everyone stepped up.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-5, 2.94 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 7-5, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Ross made his third career start on Friday, against the Pirates. He struck out 11 with one walk and got his second win, with his first big league hit. “It felt good so I relied on it. It is hard to lay off,” he said of his slider. “I thought getting ahead of batters” was another key. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was impressed with Ross. “Very good outing,” Hurdle said. “We had seen some stuff on the video. The fastball plays; he had a very good slider tonight. We couldn’t put the barrel on it.”

--RHP Max Scherzer will start Saturday against the Pirates. In his last start, on Sunday at Milwaukee, he took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with a one-hit shutout and 16 strikeouts. That set a franchise and personal mark for the St. Louis native, who is in his first season with Washington.

--OF Bryce Harper did not play, one day after suffering a mild left hamstring strain while making a throw on the wet grass in right field in the sixth inning against Tampa Bay. Harper is hitting .344 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs. He leads the National League with a slugging percentage of .720. “He is sore; he is getting treatment,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “We will see where he is; he is off for today. We want to be cautious. We are taking the appropriate steps. Today we will see how he feels.”

--SS Ian Desmond got the night off as Danny Espinosa started at shortstop. Desmond is hitting .153 in his last 15 games. He has fanned 79 times in 263 at-bats and has an average of .224 with 17 doubles and five homers.

--INF Danny Espinosa has been playing first base of late with Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list. Espinosa has also played third and left field this year, two other positions he had not played until this year. On Friday he started at shortstop, a position he played in college at Long Beach State. Espinosa had an RBI triple in the seventh and finished with two hits.

--RHP Tanner Roark was placed on the paternity list on Friday and will miss one to three days, according to manager Matt Williams. Roark and his wife, Amanda, are expecting their second child. Roark is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.38 in 18 games with five starts this year. Last year he won 15 games as a starter.

--RHP Taylor Hill was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as RHP Tanner Roark went on the paternity list. Hill has an ERA of 3.75 in six outings out of the bullpen for the Nationals while he is 3-2 with an ERA of 4.35 in nine starts at Triple-A.

--RHP David Carpenter said he is happy for the chance to be with Washington. He was designated for assignment by the Yankees and then traded to the Nationals on June 11 for minor league second baseman Tony Renda. Carpenter was activated by the Nationals on June 12 when reliever Aaron Barrett went on the disabled list. Carpenter grew up about three hours from Nationals Park in West Virginia and he was a catcher at West Virginia University. Carpenter got the final two outs of the eighth in a 4-1 win by Washington on Friday.

--INF Yunel Escobar, who became the 20th player to record a trio of five-hit games in the same season, hit No. 3 again Friday and had one hit. His average fell to .329.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck tightness) is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday, manager Matt Williams said . If all goes well he could make his next start for the Nationals. Strasburg threw a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Harrisburg.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left hamstring strain) left the June 18 game and did not play June 19. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw batting practice June 12. He made a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. He is slated to throw a bullpen session June 20.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He threw on the field June 19. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark (paternity list)

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker