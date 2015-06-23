Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Clint Robinson entered spring training as a 30-year-old rookie with just 13 at-bats at the major league level with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He may have been a long shot to make the Opening Day roster of the Nationals, but he did just that and as the season nears the midway point he has been used as a starter at first base, left field and right field.

The Nationals have left fielder Jayson Werth and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list, so Robinson has seen time at both of those spots. He started at first Sunday and then moved to right field late in the game as Bryce Harper got a breather in a 9-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“We have confidence in ourselves,” Robinson said of the bench. “The Nationals have done a good job of putting together depth. We go out every day and put our work in and let the results happen.”

Robinson hit cleanup on Sunday -- what were the odds of that in March? -- and is hitting .268 with two homers and eight RBIs in 97 trips to the plate. He had eight putouts Sunday with one hit, a double, and a run scored.

Washington scored nine runs in the first inning against starter Charlie Morton, who had won his previous five decisions and saw his ERA go from 1.62 to 3.97.

“He gave us his full arsenal. It is funny how the game works sometimes,” Robinson said.

The Nationals got a strong start from Gio Gonzalez, who pitched seven scoreless innings before he was lifted with a 9-0 lead. “He pounded the zone and threw strikes,” Robinson said. “He is one of the better left-handed starters in the league.”

A left-handed hitter from Missouri, Robinson began his minor league career in 2007 and had four at-bats with Kansas City in 2012 and nine with the Dodgers last year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 4-4, 3.40 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark was activated off the paternity list before Sunday’s game. RHP Taylor Hill was sent to Triple-A Syracuse. Roark is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.38 in 18 games, with five starts.

--RHP Taylor Hill was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after RHP Tanner Roark came off the paternity list. Hill is 0-0 with an ERA of 3.75 in six games out of the bullpen but has been a starter at Triple-A.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez made the start Sunday against the Pirates, as he had the task of following a no-hitter by teammate Max Scherzer. Gonzalez did not allow a run in seven innings and gave up four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. His ERA came down to 4.41 on a day the Nationals used three pitchers -- all lefties. The staff had not allowed a run for 24 innings -- a franchise -- before the Pirates scored two in the ninth.

--OF Bryce Harper hit a home run for the second day in a row on Sunday. He has 24 homers and with 57 RBIs and is batting .345. The homer was special since it came on Father’s Day. “It is awesome. A very cool moment. I was very happy we got that W,” he said.

--INF Yunel Escobar, who missed the Saturday game with a stomach bug, started and had two hits in the first inning Sunday, including a three-run homer. Escobar is hitting .331 in his first season with the Nationals.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck tightness), who threw a bullpen session Saturday, remains on the disabled list. The Nationals did not name a starter for their game Tuesday, but there is a chance it could be Strasburg.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is awesome, a very cool moment.” -- Nationals OF Bryce Harper, on hitting a homer on Father’s Day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was examined June 1, when the injury was officially confirmed. He threw on flat ground June 3-4 and threw a bullpen session June 5. Strasburg threw another bullpen session June 9 and threw batting practice June 12. He made a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. He threw a bullpen session June 20, and there is a chance he could be activated for a June 23 start.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. As of June 11, he was shut down from baseball-related activities for a few days.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker