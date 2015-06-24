Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- There was a lot of debate among fans and media last year about who was the ace of the pitching staff for the Washington Nationals.

There is no doubt this year -- that titles belongs to Max Scherzer, who threw a no-hitter on Saturday and has allowed just one hit in his past two starts in his first year in Washington.

Stephen Strasburg, who came off the disabled list to start Tuesday, was the first overall pick in 2009 and last year was 14-11 with an ERA of 3.14 and led the National League in strikeouts with 242.

But he had an ERA of 6.55 going into his start on Tuesday.

“It is important for him to have his fastball down in the zone,” said manager Matt Williams.

Strasburg seemed back on track Tuesday as he allowed just four hits in five scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over the Braves. He was on a pitch count of about 95 and ended up at 94. But at this point trying to equal Scherzer may be impossible.

Many fans on sports talk radio felt Jordan Zimmermann, a member of the rotation since 2011, was more consistent and should be given the ace staff designation over Strasburg last year. But it was Strasburg who started the first game of the 2014 NLDS against the San Francisco Giants while Zimmermann started in Game 2.

Now that Scherzer is with the Nationals -- he signed a seven-year contract worth $210 million in January -- the debate is moot. He is clearly the ace, with a no-hitter on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates and an ERA of 1.76 in his first 14 starts this year. Scherzer allowed just one total hit in his last start and is slated to take the mound on Friday in Philadelphia.

Zimmermann (5-5, 3.75) could leave via free agency after this year while Strasburg could be a free agent after the 2016 season. Scherzer? He should be around for a while.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-33

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-3, 1.99 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Tuesday at home against the Braves, following a rain delay of 2 hours, 12 minutes, after he came off the disabled list. After throwing a rehab start on Wednesday at Double-A Harrisburg, Strasburg went five innings and allowed one runs against Atlanta. He got his first win since May 17 in San Diego and lowered his ERA to 5.90 after a rough start to the year. Strasburg improved to 5-7 in his career against Atlanta. “I didn’t know it was going to be a two-hour delay. It was nothing I hadn’t experienced before,” said Strasburg. “It was good to get back out there.”

--OF Michael A. Taylor had two hits, a run and RBI on Tuesday against the Braves. Taylor has seen a lot of action in left field with Jayson Werth on the disabled list. “He is finding his way as a big leaguer,” manager Matt Williams said of Taylor (.249 average), who made his major league debut last August.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Wednesday against the Braves. In two starts this year against Atlanta he has given up 16 hits and six runs in 13 innings with nine strikeouts and four walks. The Wisconsin native is 1-0 with an ERA of 4.15 in the two starts.

--OF Bryce Harper, with homers in his last two games, was hitless in four trips to the plate. He lined out in his first two trips and his average fell to .339.

--2B Anthony Rendon had singles in each of his four at-bats Tuesday. He drove in the first run of the game after Denard Span led off the first with a double to center. Rendon lifted his average to .277.

--RHP Joe Ross was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after Stephen Strasburg came off the disabled list. Ross fanned 11 batters on Friday in a win at home over the Pittsburgh Pirates in his third big league start. “He came up here with expectations to do well,” said manager Matt Williams. “He went about his business as a professional. He pitched really well for us. He has a real bright future in this game.” Ross was

--SS Ian Desmond did not start for the second time in three games on Tuesday. He was not in the original starting lineup on Sunday but was added to the lineup when Yunel Escobar came down with a stomach bug. Manager Matt Williams wanted to give Desmond a few days off as he struggles offensively, with an average of .145 in his last 55 at-bats. “Give him a couple (of days off) in a row,” Williams said.

--RHP Tanner Roark is back in the bullpen after he went on the paternity list last week and also after Doug Fister and Stephen Strasburg have returned to the rotation. He had an impressive outing Tuesday as he retired all six batters he faced in his first outing in a week. Manager Matt Williams said Roark could be used in a lot of ways out of the bullpen. “He is versatile,” Williams said.

--C Wilson Ramos, who caught the no-hitter by Max Scherzer on Saturday, was back in the lineup Tuesday after he got Sunday off. He had three hits, including a double.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right bicep strain) has begun throwing, manager Matt Williams said. Barrett went on the disabled list June 12. He is 3-2 with an ERA of 5.06 in a team-high 30 games. He went on the DL June 12.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left foot plantar fasciitis) has started swinging the bat, manager Matt Williams said. “He is ramping it up,” Williams said. Zimmerman went on the DL June 11, retroactive to June 10.

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) has started to put a glove on his left hand. “That is good news,” manager Matt Williams said. Werth went on the DL May 19, retroactive to May 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted them to swing at the fastball. Sometimes you just have to take a step back (to adjust). I thought I threw some good curveballs; I thought I threw some good changeups. You just have to stick to your game plan.” -- RHP Steven Strasburg, after his start Tuesday following a DL stint.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June and began throwing June 23.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging on June 23.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker