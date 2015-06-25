Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Doug Fister has been lost in the shuffle the last week among Nationals starting pitchers, which is understandable.

Teammate Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter Saturday against Pittsburgh and has allowed just one hit in his past two starts going into his outing on Friday in Philadelphia.

Rookie Joe Ross fanned 11 batters in his third major league start on Friday against the Pirates. Stephen Strasburg came off the disabled list Tuesday and threw five scoreless innings to beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-1.

Then Jordan Zimmermann threw eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in a game that went 11 innings. That gave the Washington starters a string of 34 1/3 innings in a row without allowing a run -- a new team record.

Fister, a right-hander, came off the disabled list June 18 after dealing with right forearm tightness. He started at home that night against Tampa Bay, and will make another start at home on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves in the finale of the three-game series.

Fister is a groundball pitcher and that is good news for the Nationals, who have an elite defender in Danny Espinosa. A Long Beach State product, Espinosa came up as a second baseman but this year has played third base and first base for the first time in his major league career. He started at shortstop on Tuesday and has also played left field for the first time in 2015.

“When you guys see a lineup, I see a lineup,” Espinosa said. “That’s about my notice for the day. Short, second, third, I‘m very comfortable at. That’s positions that I‘m better; they’re fun, you get to throw and everything. Playing first base is different, completely different.”

“I have confidence in myself that I can go out there and defensively handle whatever I can handle. Wherever they put me, to me, I feel like I can take care of it,” he added. “What I do daily to get ready for the game; my routine is what makes me feel good. Is it going to translate every single day? No. But the feeling I have going into every single game is I feel good. I feel right where I want to be.”

Fister, in his second season with the Nationals, is 2-3 with an ERA of 4.80 in eight starts. He began the 2014 season on the DL but ended up winning 16 games with an ERA of 2.41.

He will be a free agent after this season. Fister allowed nine hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Tampa Bay on June 18.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 1-0, 1.13 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-3, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started Wednesday against the Braves. Zimmermann went eight scoreless innings but was not involved in the decision as closer Drew Storen gave up the tying run in the ninth. “He’s pretty good. There’s a lot of guys on that pitching staff that get a lot of credit, and sometimes there’s not enough credit given to him. He really is tough. He showed how good he is today,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez of the starter. Said Zimmermann: “Early on I wasn’t quite right with the layoff. My fastball location was there. It was a good night.”

--OF Bryce Harper had two hits Wednesday, including a double in the 11th inning. He later scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by SS Ian Desmond. Harper also drove in the first run of the game and is now at .340.

--INF Anthony Rendon had two hits Wednesday against the Braves. That gave him six hits in the previous two games. Rendon is hitting .290.

--OF Denard Span has reached base 17 games in a row after getting two walks on Wednesday against Atlanta. He is hitting .303 and has reached base in 45 of the 51 games he has played.

--RHP Doug Fister will make his second start since coming off the disabled list when he pitches Thursday against the Braves. He gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at home to Tampa Bay on June 18. Fister won 16 games last year after starting the year on the DL.

--LHP Felipe Rivero pitched a scoreless 11th inning against the Braves on Wednesday. He lowered his ERA to 3.60 and got his first major league win when SS Ian Desmond drove in the game winner in the last of the 11th with a sacrifice fly.

--SS Ian Desmond drove in the game winner with a sacrifice fly in the 11th Wednesday. “It feels good to win. I was able to get the barrel on it,” said Desmond, whose average is down to .220 and has hit below .200 this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has been in a little bit of a slump lately. Hopefully this gets him going.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, of SS Ian Desmond, who drove in the game winner with a sacrifice fly in the 11th Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He worked out with the team for the first time, June 24. He did some infield work at first base.

--OF Bryce Harper (leg cramp) stayed in the game after his double in the 11th inning on June 24. He was visited at second by manager Matt Williams and medical personnel but stayed in the game. He later scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Ian Desmond. He missed a game last week with a light hamstring strain.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June and began throwing June 23.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker