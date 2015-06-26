Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer now must figure out how to follow up on a no-hitter. But the veteran said that when he takes the mound on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, he’ll simply use the same mind-set as always -- nothing will change.

“You’ve got to re-focus and not get complacent,” Scherzer said. “You can’t think that success just happens. Even though I’ve (just) had two really good starts, my focus...is making sure all my stuff is ready to go to face the Phillies.”

Scherzer’s stuff has been nearly unhittable in his past two starts. He retired the first 26 batters and eventually no-hit the Pirates in a 6-0 victory last Saturday in Washington. In that game, the right-hander struck out 10 without a walk.

The start before that saw Scherzer throw a one-hitter in a 4-0 victory at Milwaukee. Scherzer struck out 16 in that game and now has allowed a total of one hit with 26 strikeouts in his last 18 innings.

But Scherzer said the no-hitter won’t be all he takes from the season. It’s just one start, and he’s still got a lot more work to do in 2015.

Right now, he’s 8-5 with a 1.76 ERA and en route to a strong year overall, which is what the veteran wants.

That’s why it will not be difficult for him to get fired up when he takes the mound in Philadelphia on Friday night.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to (throw a no-hitter), but you realize that as good as I’ve thrown over the past two games, my season’s not going to be defined by this,” Scherzer said. “My mission now is to finish out the rest of the year as well as I can.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-33

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 8-5, 1.76 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-9, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister gave the Nationals another strong effort from a starting pitcher. The veteran won his first game since coming off the disabled list and shut down the Braves. He threw seven shutout innings and gave up only four hits, getting his first win since returning from the disabled list earlier this month. “I thought he pitched really well, was in command out there throwing what he wanted to,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

--SS Ian Desmond has been struck in a terrible slump recently. He had a .111 average in his last 15 games and was batting just .220 for the season before Thursday. But Desmond, who got the game-winning sacrifice fly Wednesday, contributed in a big way in this game. He reached on an error and scored in the second, added a two-run homer in the third and a single in the eighth to finish 2-for-4 overall. “To be able to, (with) two strikes, I laid off some balls in the dirt, which has been a struggle lately,” Desmond said. “I‘m seeing the ball a lot better. I was able to get one out of the park today.”

--RF Clint Robinson continues to produce when the Nationals call on him. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI in this game and now is hitting .313 in his last 15 games, and Williams really likes the way he hits and how often he makes contact.

--RF Bryce Harper did not play in Thursday’s game. He pulled up with what he called a “cramp” in his right leg after getting a double in the 11th inning of Wednesday’s win, and Williams said Thursday that Harper would be out and that, basically was all the team wanted to say.

--INF Anthony Rendon did not play due to some quad soreness. He’s battled injuries all season, and the Nationals likely will be very careful with him.

--RF Matt den Dekker got his first RBI of the season with an eighth-inning single. In fact, the single also was his first hit as den Dekker, who came on in the eighth, is 1-for-6 so far with the team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guys are going out there ... doing things the right way together. That’s our biggest thing. We’ve got some momentum together. Guys are in midseason form right now in mid-June, and that’s a good thing.” -- Nationals RHP Doug Fister, after his team’s sixth straight win on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24.

--OF Bryce Harper (leg cramp) stayed in the June 24 game despite the ailment. He missed a game the previous week with a light hamstring strain.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker