Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Max Scherzer is on a serious roll and so are the Washington Nationals.

After throwing a no-hitter and a one-hit shutout in his previous two outings, the right-hander threw eight innings of two-run ball on Friday night to push the Nationals past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

The Nationals (41-33) have now won a season-high seven straight games.

Oh, and Scherzer was perfect through 5 1/3 innings. Only one pitcher has thrown back-to-back no-hitters and that was Johnny Vander Meer in 1938.

“It’s an unbelievable feat,” Scherzer said of Vander Meer. “It seems so improbable he was able to do that.”

Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis lined a double down to right field to break up Scherzer’s bid at perfection.

“Once you get through the order the first time through, you know you have something going,” Scherzer said. “But it’s hard. It takes luck and when you make mistakes, they have to mishit it.”

In his last three starts, Scherzer is 3-0 with a 0.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and one walk.

“You’re facing the best pitcher in baseball right now,” Philadelphia starter Aaron Harang said. “The streak he’s on, you just have to be ready to go. He came out dominant.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-33

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 5-4, 4.41 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-0, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Gonzalez has struggled on the road this season, as he’s 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA compared to 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA at home. In 14 career starts against the Phillies, he’s 7-5 with a 3.02 ERA.

--RHP Max Scherzer, Friday’s starter, dominated the Phillies with eight innings of two-run ball to lead the Nationals to a 5-2 win. After throwing a no-hitter and a one-hit shutout in his previous two outings, Scherzer was perfect through 5 1/3 innings against the Phillies before allowing a double. Over his last three starts, Scherzer is 3-0 with a 0.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and one walk. On the season, he’s 9-5 with a 1.79 ERA. “He was really good again,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said postgame. “Complete comfort and dominance.”

--2B Anthony Rendon was placed back on the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game with a left quadriceps strain. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. After a breakout season in 2014, Rendon has struggled to stay healthy. He is hitting .290 with five RBIs in 18 games. The Nationals selected the contract of INF Emmanuel Burriss from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Rendon’s spot.

--INF Emmanuel Burriss had his contract selected to take the place of 2B Anthony Rendon on the roster. He was hitting .278 with three homers for Syracuse.

--OF Bryce Harper (right hamstring soreness) was not in the starting lineup on Friday for the second straight game. According to manager Matt Williams, Harper underwent an MRI and results were negative as Harper is being considered day-to-day

--OF Denard Span was scratched before Friday’s game because of a back spasm. OF Matt den Dekker was inserted into the starting lineup to take his place and slugged a two-run home run. Span came into the game hitting .301 this season.

--3B Yunel Escobar left Friday’s game after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the top of the first inning. He stayed in the game to run the bases before being removed mid-inning. He is considered day-to-day.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good again. Complete comfort and dominance.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on the Friday performance of RHP Max Scherzer.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) was placed back on the 15-day disabled list on June 26. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain.

--OF Bryce Harper (right hamstring soreness) was not in the starting lineup June 25 or 26. Harper underwent an MRI June 26 and results were negative. He is being considered day-to-day

--OF Denard Span (back Spasms) did not play June 26. He is considered day-to-day.

--3B Yunel Escobar (left hand bruise) left the June 26 game after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the top of the first inning. He is considered day-to-day.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker