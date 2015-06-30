Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Look out, major leagues. Stephen Strasburg is back.

Over his first 10 starts of the year, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was 3-5 with a 6.55 ERA before departing a start against the Cincinnati Reds on May 29 after one inning. He spent the next month on the disabled list with neck and back issues.

Since his return, Strasburg is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. On Sunday, he went seven strong innings against the Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader, striking out nine while allowing four hits and two runs. He threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday.

“It’s nice that he’s healthy, it’s nice that he feels good about going out there and has had no issues, which was great,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “When he doesn’t (have issues), you can see that can be the result.”

One of the top prospects in baseball when he was first called up in 2010, Strasburg lived up to his billing over his first few seasons in the league. After missing most of the 2011 season due to Tommy John surgery, he went 37-26 with a 3.10 ERA between 2012-14, leading the majors in strikeouts in 2014 (242).

Strasburg was in top form at the end of last season, going 7-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 11 starts from August through October, but that momentum didn’t carry over into 2015. An ankle injury in the spring forced a change in his mechanics, and the compensation ended up causing even more problems.

However, by striking out five Phillies in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings Sunday, Strasburg showed that he is not bothered by those problems any longer.

“This whole season, my arm strength’s always been there,” Strasburg said. “It’s been fighting through the mechanical issues and everything like that. I was glad to go out there for seven, and I felt just as strong in the seventh as I was in the first.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-5, 3.42 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-3, 1.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went 2-for-4 with a walk in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, then sat out the nightcap. He didn’t play Friday, and Saturday’s game was rained out.

--RF Bryce Harper (right hamstring soreness) returned to the starting lineup in the first game of the Sunday doubleheader after not starting Thursday and Friday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk, then sat out the nightcap.

--INF Wilmer Difo was added to the roster as the 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader Sunday against Philadelphia. He made a pinch-hit appearance in the sixth inning, striking out against Phillies RHP Jeanmar Gomez. After the game, Difo was optioned back to Double-A Harrisburg.

--3B Yunel Escobar made his return to the lineup after missing the majority of two games after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the first inning Friday. He sat out the first game of the doubleheader Sunday but returned for the nightcap, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run to raise his average to .324.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg started the first game of the doubleheader Sunday against Philadelphia and picked up the win, going seven innings and giving up two runs in a 3-2 victory. Since his return from the disabled list June 23, he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA, evening his record at 5-5 on the season and lowering his ERA to 5.49.

--RHP Tanner Roark, who started the second game of the doubleheader Sunday against Philadelphia, gave up 12 hits and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings during an 8-5 loss. Roark, who was making his sixth start of the season (he also has 14 appearances as a reliever), saw his record drop to 3-3 while his ERA rose to 4.34. “Not his day,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He threw a lot of curveballs, got beat a couple of times on the curveball that stayed up a little bit. I thought he was fine, he was throwing it OK.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice that he’s healthy, it’s nice that he feels good about going out there and has had no issues, which was great.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on RHP Tanner Roark, who was hit hard in the second game against the Phillies on Sunday. Philadelphia emerged with an 8-5 win to salvage a split of the doubleheader.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker