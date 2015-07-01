Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals are in first place in the National League East, right where everyone expected.

They wouldn’t be there, though, without a bench that has had to carry much more or a load that was anticipated because of a rash of injuries.

The Nationals have scored 342 runs in 77 games, with 30 percent (102) driven in by players expected to be reserves.

Ryan Zimmerman, Jayson Werth and Anthony Rendon are all on the disabled list, making the bench especially important at the moment.

The Nationals have been able to take charge of the NL East race despite the absences, winning 12 of their past 16 games.

Washington has scored 114 runs in June. Players originally scheduled for bench duty have driven in 41 of them.

Speedy rookie outfielder Michael A. Taylor has been a big part of the Nationals’ success in June. So has first baseman Clint Robinson and second baseman Danny Espinosa.

Robinson hit a two-run homer during the first inning Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Atlanta, while Espinosa went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

Taylor, who drew two walks, has reached base safely in 22 of his 26 games this month.

“I‘m feeling more part of the team,” he said. “I‘m still a replacement, but maybe not feeling like that so much.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-3, 4.15 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 1-1, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann snapped a three-game losing streak, improving to 6-5 with 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves on Tuesday. He struck out six and walked none, throwing 85 of his 109 pitches for strikes. Zimmermann has a streak of 18 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves, blanking them for eight innings last week in Washington. His career record is 6-2 against them and he is 3-0 in Atlanta.

--2B Danny Espinosa had two doubles and a single Tuesday, scoring twice and driving in a run against the Braves. He had gone 0-for-12 in a three-game series at Philadelphia over the weekend and brought a 1-for-16 stretch into the game. The 3-for-5 outing against the Braves lifted his average back to .259 and he has eight homers and 23 RBIs.

--RHP Doug Fister faces the Braves for the third time this season on Wednesday in Atlanta. He lost to them 8-4 at Turner Field on April 27, but has held the Braves to three earned runs over 13 2/3 innings in two starts since. Fister limited the Braves to four hits over seven innings in a 7-0 victory last Thursday, walking one and striking out four.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right bicep strain) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab on Wednesday, working an inning for Class A Potomac. He went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. Barrett, who was 3-0 with a 2.66 in 50 relief appearances as a rookie last year, had been in 30 games this season before going on the DL. He was 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman ran the bases lightly and took grounders at batting practice on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve just had a good curveball the last two starts. I felt like I could throw it when I wanted to where I wanted to on any count. I kept them off balance and pounded the zone.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab on July 1, working an inning for Class A Potomac.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders at batting practice on Tuesday.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker